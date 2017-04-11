Stertil-Koni is bringing the ebright Smart Control System to our more economically priced wired mobile column lifts, which also showcase the best in heavy duty hydraulic lifting.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has announced that it is now shipping battery-operated cabled mobile column lifts with the company’s full-color, touch screen control technology, known as the ebright Smart Control System, to customers across North America.

First deployed on Stertil-Koni wireless mobile column lifts in 2015, the enhanced ebright Smart Control System provides intuitive, ease-of-use with maximum visual information about the lifting process – all at the fingertips of the person who needs it most – the busy technician on the shop floor.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore noted, “Stertil-Koni has brought the very best in digital control and operator information to fleet maintenance shops across North America with our distinctive, 7-inch, full-color touch screen console. It provides the intuitive features of a smartphone or a tablet directly to the operating panel of our vehicle lifts. Now, Stertil-Koni is bringing this same technology to our more economically priced wired mobile column lifts, which also showcase the best in heavy duty hydraulic lifting, but use interconnecting communication wires rather than wireless connectivity.”

From a broader perspective, the ebright Smart Control System is an extension of the concept of human-machine-interface (HMI), providing greater control of the vehicle lift in a very familiar, electronic notepad-style delivery system.

The approach delivers the following:



Intuitive controls with actual data about the lift in action

Tracking of specific operations and information codes;

Relevant information available at a glance;

Actual lifting height displayed;

Adjustable lowering speed via touch screen;

Visual display of maximum programmable lifting height; and

Warning and maintenance service alerts.

Concluded DellAmore, “From delivery vans and pumper trucks to school buses and municipalities, from fire engines to airport tugs to Class 8 tractor trailers and utility trucks, we lift them all. Now, with the delivery of the ebright Smart Control System on our cabled mobile columns, Stertil-Koni lifting systems are even easier to operate.”

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts– bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.