Utah Venture Entrepreneur Forum, a non-profit organization that recognizes entrepreneurs and helps them connect with mentors and capital, determined the winners of its 2016 Peak 100 and EPIC 100 awards.

Sponsored by Peak Ventures, the Peak 100 award recognizes Utah entrepreneurs that are inspiring and innovative, while the EPIC 100 award, sponsored by EPIC Ventures, recognizes outstanding Utah companies that are growing fast and creating industry.

“It’s been amazing for Peak Ventures to be a part of the incredible growth and success in the Utah startup ecosystem,” said Jeff Burningham, Founder and Managing Partner of Peak Capital Partners. “Utah is going to continue to become a dominant force in the tech space and we’re excited to help fuel that.”

As part of the Peak 100 award, UVEF recognized Jeremy Andrus (Traeger Grills), Jana Francis (Steals.com), Rachel Nilsson (Rags to Raches), Susan Petersen (Freshly Picked), Nate Quigley (Chatbooks), Eric Rea (Podium), Aaron Skonnard (Pluralsight), Davis Smith (Cotopaxi), Ryan Smith (Qualtrics), and Kurt Workman (Owlet) as this year’s winners.

“We had more votes this year than ever before, more than 15,000,” said Chase Norton, Chairman of the UVEF Board. “This amount of engagement is a testament to the rapid development of Utah’s tech scene.”

Traeger Grills, a leading innovator in wood-burning grill technology, took the No. 1 spot in the EPIC 100, followed by Sales Rabbit. Lucid Software, Cotopaxi, Jane.com, Chatbooks, EventBoard, Elearning Brothers, InsideSales, and Owlet Baby Care also took spots in the top 10.

“We love helping local companies grow and develop. The entrepreneurial spirit here in Utah is strong and it deserves to be celebrated,” said Kent Madsen, Managing Director at EPIC Ventures.

For a complete list of the Peak 100 winners please visit http://uvef.com/recognition/peak-100/peak-100-award-winners/.

For a complete list of the EPIC 100 winners, please visit http://uvef.com/recognition/utahs-epic-100-award/epic-100-award-winners/.

About UVEF

Utah Venture Entrepreneur Forum, formerly Utah Valley Entrepreneurial Forum, is a non-profit organization that has been serving Utah entrepreneurs for 25 years. It identifies and recognizes entrepreneurs and connects them with capital and mentors. The UVEF Board is made up completely of volunteers with business, finance education, and legal backgrounds.