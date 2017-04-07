Nerium International announces expansion into New Zealand.

Nerium International will open for business in New Zealand on April 7, as the global leader in science-based, age-defying skincare products continues to expand its Asia-Pacific presence. With the New Zealand direct selling industry at $1.9 billion and growing, Nerium International looks forward to participating in this thriving market.

Nerium International’s entrance into New Zealand should not only help benefit the national economy, it should impact its Independent Brand Partners’ quality of life. A recent Economic Impact Summary suggests that 80 percent of people working in direct selling feel their lifestyles have improved since entering the industry.

Worldwide, the number of direct selling specialists continues to grow – from 74 million in 2009 to 103 million in 2015.* Nerium plans to continue this momentum by tapping into one of the strongest direct selling regions in the world.

This strategy will complement the brand’s Grand Opening in Australia on March 24-25. The new office has already been established in Adelaide to support the business and promote the success of Nerium International Independent Brand Partners.

The Texas-based company has a growing presence in the Asia-Pacific market including: Australia, South Korea, Japan and most recently Hong Kong.

“We are pleased to announce that Nerium International will open for business in New Zealand, a thriving market for both the global anti-ageing skincare segment and the direct sales industry,” said Nerium International Founder and CEO Jeff Olson.

“Nerium International’s leadership team looks forward to bringing our unique business model and revolutionary products to New Zealand as we continue to expand into the Asia-Pacific market.”

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets. This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: http://www.nerium.com.

