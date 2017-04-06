Victoria Care Center Wins Prominent Award

The Ensign Flag is an award sought after by hundreds of skilled nursing facilities throughout the nation and is a symbol of stellar quality in the skilled nursing arena. Some specific requirements of the award include excellent survey and financial performance, a professional appearance/environment, high marks in culture, employee/patient satisfaction, occupancy and compliance. A symbol of this achievement will be officially awarded to Victoria Care Center this summer.

This event will take place at the facility located at 5445 Everglades St., Ventura, CA 93003, on July 9, with the ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Christopher Christensen, CEO of Ensign Group, will present the award. Staff, residents, families of residents and all members of the community are invited to attend and enjoy appetizers, hors d’oeuvres, music and entertainment that will be provided.

“I'm so proud of our team here at Victoria Care Center,” said John Gardner, executive director. “They have worked so hard to make this place what it is today, and they deserve every bit of recognition for their efforts.”

For more information, contact Victoria Care Center at (805) 642-1736, or send an email to contact-victoriaventura(at)ensigngroup(dot)net.

About Victoria Care Center:

Victoria Care Center, an affiliate of Ensign Group, is a skilled nursing facility located in Ventura, California. Victoria Care Center offers first-class skilled nursing and rehabilitation with 24-hour respiratory therapy in subacute and therapy departments, catering to both inpatient and outpatient needs.