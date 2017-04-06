Granicus

Over 1,300 attendees from across the country are registered to attend the largest event of its kind for the public sector on Thursday, April 13, 2017 to exchange best practices in embracing digital technologies to more effectively turn government missions into realities. The free event, titled “Delivering on Digital,” will be held at the JW Marriott in Washington D.C. and is hosted by the newly-combined Granicus. In November 2016, GovDelivery and Granicus merged to become the largest cloud-based company in the government technology market.

“The digital landscape is changing the way that government and citizens interact, and at the forefront of that trend are the creative and innovative leaders who have asked the right questions,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “We are proud to bring these top thought leaders and experts together at this year’s event, which is dedicated to helping government learn from the best, share their unique perspectives with their peers, and create a clear path forward.”

The executive director of Deloitte’s Center for Government Innovation William D. Eggers will be this year’s keynote speaker, who will outline his re-imagination of government and will provide action steps to implement tech-savvy teams, strong leadership, and innovative practices to reduce the risk and truly transform government.

Other confirmed speakers include:



Raymond A. Drake, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office

Kit Hagen, UI and Web System Support at City of Richmond, VA

Trevor Johnson, Online Communications Manager at Prince William County, VA

Quin LaCapra, Digital Media Manager at U.S. Department of Representatives

Max A. Pugh Jr., Senior Web Specialist at Prince George's County Public Schools

Jeff Turner, Chief of Sales and Marketing at U.S. Government Publishing Office

Bob Ainsbury, Chief Product Officer at Granicus

Natalie Fedie, Vice President of Client Success at Granicus

Mark Hynes, Chief Executive Officer at Granicus

Steve Ressler, Chief Marketing Officer at Granicus

Sponsors for this event include Accenture, BlueLabs, Carahsoft, Deloitte, and KPMG. To register for this year’s event, visit http://granicus.com/dccomm17/. Attendees can also register onsite the day of the conference. The event can also be followed on Twitter with the hashtag #DCcomm17.

Event details:



Date: Thursday, April 13, 2017

Location: JW Marriott 1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20004

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Complimentary for government employees and contractors – breakfast included

Registration: http://granicus.com/dccomm17/

