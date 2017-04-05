The OBD technical program will explore several critical topics that directly influence future powertrain development, testing, and ground vehicle emissions reduction

SAE International announces that registration is now open for the 2017 On-Board Diagnostics Symposium (OBD). More than 300 attendees will assemble at the Wyndham Anaheim Garden Grove in Garden Grove (Anaheim), CA, from Sept. 26-28, 2017.

The regulatory climate is changing. OBD is the central forum to gather valuable technical knowledge, insight, and information on OBD systems development and operations as well as on rules, regulations, and SAE standards associated with light- and heavy-duty emissions. New regulations, standards and legislative requirements in North America, Europe, and China continue to impact this technology area, resulting in a significant rise in research and development costs incurred by major OEMs and tier-one suppliers in order to meet new mandated standards. This event addresses OBD systems developed and standards as well as regulatory information for automotive engineering that is geared at meeting CARB, EPA and European Commission ground vehicle emissions regulations.

The OBD technical program will explore several critical topics that directly influence future powertrain development, testing, and ground vehicle emissions reduction. It will feature speakers from regulators, OEMs and various solution providers. The breakout sessions will focus on pertinent topics; information for service providers, and presentations on leading-edge technologies developed and employed to meet current and upcoming global regulations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with standards developers and interact with CARB and European Commission regulators and other experienced OBD experts. This event allows attendees to solicit feedback on current product developments, research and experiences in addition to building and strengthening professional relationships.

Join us this September to learn, understand, and apply new strategies for OBD. For more information or to register, visit sae.org/obd.

