Dallas, TX (PRWEB) April 05, 2017
The Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA), a 501c(3) Public-Private Partnership dedicated to the design and execution of a smart city strategy for Dallas, is hosting the Smart Texas Revolution at Earth Day Texas, a two-day conference April 20-21, including a first-of-its-kind expo allowing attendees to experience elements of “A Day in the Life” of a smart city. Day 2 will include a specialized workshop facilitated by the Smart Cities Council, with the ultimate goal of creating an aligned statewide strategy for a Smart Texas.
The DIA works from the definition that a smart city is one that leverages social, technological and data initiatives to create economic growth, resource efficiency, and most importantly, improves quality of life. The global smart city market is estimated to hit $1.4 trillion by 2020.
The Smart Texas Revolution will draw on best practices from cities across the country. The goal is to educate and activate cities across Texas on how to structure and execute a smart cities strategy. Speakers will hail from public, private and civic-centered leadership from cities across the country, including Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego and beyond. Topics include energy, data, cybersecurity, equity, mobility, water, procurement, financing and academic partnerships.
“Through discussions with cities across Texas, it was clear that a dedicated conference focused at the state level was a core need to advancing smart city strategies for cities large and small,” stated Jennifer Sanders, Executive Director of the Dallas Innovation Alliance. “Our goal is to create an event that brings value and comprehensive information to cities in a way that is accessible both geographically and from a cost perspective. Very few states are embarking on a state level strategy, and we believe Texas is well positioned to lead.”
The Details:
Date: April 20-21, 2017
Time: 8:00 am – 6:00 pm
Location: Fair Park in Dallas, Texas
Who Should Attend: City representatives across operations, information technology, data, sustainability and beyond; regional and state agencies focused on strategy, planning, mobility and infrastructure; civic organizations; academia and research entities; corporations; and citizens interested in the smart cities movement.
Registration: Details are available at: http://www.dallasinnovationalliance.com/smarttexasrev or http://www.smarttexasrevolution.eventbrite.com. A limited number of discounted tickets have been released with the code: STRLimited
Current Speakers Include:
- Richard Sear, Partner and SVP - Visionary Innovation & Smart Cities, Frost & Sullivan
- Bill Schrier, Senior Advisor, FirstNet
- David Graham, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, City of San Diego
- Bill Finch, Chief Information Officer, City of Dallas
- Jose de la Cruz, Chief Innovation Officer, City of San Antonio
- Theresa O’Donnell, Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Dallas
- Kansas City – Herb Sih, Managing Partner, Think Big Partners
- Bill Fulton, Director, Kinder Institute for Urban Research, Rice University
- Dr. Shima Hamidi, Director, Institute of Urban Studies, University of Texas - Arlington
- Lane Becker, 18F – General Services Administration (GSA)
- Kristie Chin, UT-Austin Transportation Research Center
- Gert Christen, Partner, City Innovate Foundation
- Carlos Torres, Managing Director, Smart City Capital
- Bart Bohn, Austin Technology Incubator
- Amy Aussieker, Executive Director, Envision Charlotte
- Hank Habicht, US Water Alliance and Sun to Water
- Thomas Bamonte, Manager, Automated Vehicles, NCTCOG
- Christof Spieler, METRO Board and VP/Director of Planning, Huitt-Zollars
- Kathleen Baireuther, Manager – Mobility Transformation, Rocky Mountain Institute
- Nevin Grinnell, DART [Dallas Area Rapid Transit]
- Eddie Block, Senior Attorney, CISO, Gardere; former CISO, State of Texas
- John Ansbach, General Counsel of General Datatech
- Ted Lehr, PhD., Data Architect, City of Austin
- Jeff Reichman, Founder, SketchCity
- Jay Boisseau, President, Austin CityUP
- Robert Kent, Director, Trust for Public Land
- Sheila Holbrook-White, Resource Development Director, MHMR Tarrant County
- Leandre Johns, External Affairs Lead for Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, Uber
The Smart Texas Revolution is hosted by the Dallas Innovation Alliance and Earth Day Texas; supported by the Smart Cities Council, Billingsley Company, ParkHub, Philips and Telensa. The Texas Tribune is a media partner of the Smart Texas Revolution.