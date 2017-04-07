SiteSeer Technologies Rolls Out Enhancements to Void Analysis Pro

Our goal is to equip brokers and developers with insightful information that makes their efforts more efficient and accurate.

SiteSeer Technologies has introduced a series of changes to its Void Analysis Pro tool, which helps real estate brokers, developers, and shopping center owners identify tenants that are a great match for their shopping centers based on market data, demographics, lifestyle segmentation of residents in an area, and other factors.

Andy Straker, chief technology officer of SiteSeer Technologies, says that Void Analysis reports have been enhanced to benefit users. “Our goal is to equip brokers and developers with insightful information that makes their efforts more efficient and accurate,” he says. “The changes we’ve made to the Void Analysis reports in SiteSeer make them more useful—adjustments that our customers have expressed an interest in seeing.”

Changes to Void Analysis Pro reports are as follows:

Users can now include tenants in a trade area in their reports. Traditionally, Void Analysis returned a list of tenants that hadn’t yet located in a trade area. On request from customers, users can now list the tenants found inside the trade area as well—an important piece of information when assessing competitors and relocation opportunities. A simple “yes” or “no” allows the user to include or exclude particular tenants inside a trade area.

Void Analysis now offers a tabular version. In addition to exporting data-only reports to Excel, users now have access to a tabular version that facilitates easy filtering, sorting, and importing of data from other systems. Reports can be converted into other formats (such as .dbf or .csv). This allows the raw information to be accessed and adjusted in a way that is most usable for the user and shared in the format to which the user is accustomed.

A new co-tenancy feature has been added. Users can identify existing or future shopping center tenants and anchors and Void Analysis Pro scores each tenant based on how frequently the chain co-locates with those anchor stores/businesses.

Available on demand or by subscription as part of SiteSeer Professional, Void Analysis Pro identifies trade area supply and demand data, scores potential tenant brands against a site trade area, scores sites for prospective tenants using a real estate analog model, and gives users site packets with information that can be used to recruit tenant prospects. “We are continuously improving our product to ensure our customers get the greatest possible benefits out of Void Analysis,” says Straker. “Void Analysis helps users take the guesswork out of locating excellent tenants to fill shopping centers. We want to create the best platform on the market. These changes greatly enhance Void Analysis.”

