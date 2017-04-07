DCS Data Centers Opens New Florida Office

dcs-data-centers-florida For the ever increasing demand for quality data center space, DCS Data Centers only felt that it would be a prudent move to expand in the Southeastern region of the United States. We look forward to supporting customers from all different market sectors.

DCS Data Centers has opened their fourth office/presence in the United States by adding a new location in Florida. This new office enables DCS Data Centers to further supply and provide quality data center design-build services throughout the Southeast and nationwide. DCS is looking to expand its market within the Southeast and in Florida in the healthcare, education, government and commercial sectors.

About DCS

DCS Data Centers is an expert in the design and construction of data centers. We are an industry leader, delivering unsurpassed quality and reliability for mission-critical facilities. DCS provides a single source solution for the design and construction of data centers, command centers, co-location sites, telecommunications facilities and disaster recovery sites for both government and commercial facilities across all business types. From healthcare to higher-education, financial institutions to manufacturing facilities and any business that relies on a technology platform to enhance their business operations can benefit from DCS’ capabilities.

DCS is headquartered in Annapolis Maryland, with presence in California, Florida and Utah. Our purpose is to assist clients with the planning, design, building and maintaining of critical facilities, mainly data centers. All data centers present their own unique set of challenges. DCS has years of experience in the marketplace and is exceptionally qualified to provide these services. Each project is managed from beginning to end and supervised by a high-level member of staff. Each project we strive to supply engineering, construction, electrical, mechanical, fire & life safety, communications, monitoring as well as suite development services. DCS employees are well established market leaders as true and trusted partners within the data center industry.

Learn more about DCS Data Centers at http://www.dcs-datacenters.com.

Press Contact

Steve Borley

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

sborley(at)dcs-datacenters.com

1-800-862-0329

23190 Fashion Dr. #P215

Estero, FL 33928