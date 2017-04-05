Rita’s Italian Ice Experiments With Delivery Service

A Rita’s Italian Ice location in Houston is pushing the envelope and experimenting with ways to deliver their tasty frozen treats to eager customers. Co-franchisees Michael Schwartz and Dan McCracken have teamed up with UberEATS and Favor Delivery to make Rita’s beloved custards, Italian ices and frozen treats available and convenient for those in the Houston area. Interested customers simply select their preferred app, search for Rita’s, place their order and a driver will pick up their treat and deliver it to them.

After a successful career working in Washington, D.C. as a photojournalist, Schwartz and his partner decided they could use a change of scenery. Upon moving to Houston, the couple quickly found themselves missing the taste of Rita’s Italian Ice. As self-proclaimed avid fans, the two missed the inviting atmosphere, the delicious treats and most of all the people of Rita’s. It was then that they decided to bring Rita’s to Houston and open their own franchise location.

“We never considered any other franchise,” says Schwartz. “We’ve always loved Rita’s, and there is just no other franchise that we are as passionate about. We truly love Rita’s and are excited to try out delivery for our customers! We love the idea of being able to bring Rita’s to your doorstep; with the help of UberEATS and Favor Delivery, that idea has become a reality.”

Rita’s Italian Ice has been serving families their famous custard, water ice and assorted frozen treats since 1984. Rita’s famous Italian ices are made fresh, on-site daily and are beloved by generations. For more information on Rita’s franchising, visit OwnARitas.com.

About Rita's Italian Ice

The popular chain offers many delicious frozen treats that combine their famous Italian Ice and award-winning Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard, including layered Gelati, blended Misto® Shake and a personalized Blendini® which mixes Italian Ice, Frozen Custard and a delicious topping. Other menu items include Milkshakes, Frozen Drinks, Sundaes, Frozen Custard Cakes and Custard Cookie Sandwiches. Since 1984, Rita's has been dedicated to serving up a big dose of happiness with its freshly made, delicious treats in a fun-filled atmosphere, and over thirty years later, it is still spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" For more information about Rita's Italian Ice visit ritasice.com

About Rita’s Franchise Company

Ranked #1 in Nation’s Restaurant News “Consumer Pick’s 2014” for Service and Value in the Frozen Treat category and 14th overall in the Limited-Service category, Rita’s Franchise Company is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with more than 600 stores in the U.S. The company is aggressively expanding internationally with operating locations in Canada, Philippines, the Caribbean and Middle East. Rita’s, headquartered in Trevose, Pa., was also named one of the Top 25 Franchise High Performers by the Wall Street Journal’s “Startup Journal” and ranks #81 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s “2014 Franchise 500” list. For more information about Rita’s franchise opportunities, please call 1-800- 677-7482 or visit: http://www.ownaritas.com.