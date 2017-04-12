The KeyOS platform really helped us check off all the boxes when it came to fulfilling our requirements.

BuyDRM™ and DAZN announced their commercial agreement whereby DAZN is deploying secure, high-quality live and VOD sports content using BuyDRM’s KeyOS™ MultiPlay™ software development kits (SDKs). Perform Group has successfully launched their live sports streaming service DAZN in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. Offering Live and on-demand sporting events on connected devices, DAZN depends on BuyDRM’s MultiPlay SDKs to provide protected premium content playback on the popular iOS consumer platforms for mobile devices. DAZN streams over 8,000 live sporting events each year including Premier League, La Liga, J. League, NFL, NBA, Ice Hockey, Rugby, Motorsports, Tennis and more.

BuyDRM’s MultiPlay SDKs for Android and iOS support the industry-leading DRMs, such as Microsoft PlayReady, Google Widevine and Apple FairPlay, which power the widest variety of premium content for mobile device consumers. These highly secure, feature-rich and robust SDKs provide standardized players on iOS and Android for a more consistent consumer experience. The KeyOS MultiPlay SDKs are approved for the delivery of standard definition and high definition premium studio content.

Warren Palk, Chief Operating Officer at DAZN, said, “A multisport OTT service like DAZN has very specific requirements on the DRM front when it comes to distributing premium content from the biggest sports associations around the globe. The KeyOS platform really helped us check off all the boxes when it came to fulfilling our requirements.”

BuyDRM CEO & Founder, Christopher Levy, echoed that enthusiasm for adding DAZN to BuyDRM’s long list of enterprise-level customers distributing premium video content by saying, “We’re excited about powering the revolutionary pay-OTT offering that DAZN now provides to sports fans watching events live or on-demand using their favorite iOS.” Levy further stated, “We look forward to continuing a strong and successful relationship with Perform Group.”

ABOUT BUYDRM

BuyDRM™ is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise and transportation and education industries with customers spanning the globe. With 15 years of market-leading experience implementing commercial DRM solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today’s largest brands.

OTT and IPTV operators, television networks, movie studios, cable MSO's, telcos, and premium content distributors use the BuyDRM award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their IP video offerings to a variety of connected devices. BuyDRM customers include BBC Worldwide and BBC iPlayer, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures Entertainment Television Networks, Sony Crackle, Warner Brothers, HBO GO Latin America, HBO Connect, Microsoft, By Deluxe, Vubiquity, Philo, ShowMax, AMC Networks, and Lufthansa Industry Solutions.

For more information please visit http://www.buydrm.com

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is a live sports streaming service that allows fans to watch their sport, their way, live or on-demand. With access to the world’s best sports, fans can watch their favourite teams, leagues and players anytime, anywhere, for one simple, affordable monthly price and with no long-term fixed contract. DAZN has over 8,000 live events a year and features the widest array of live sports ever offered on one TV service. DAZN has the ability to play, pause and rewind anytime with no commercial interruptions and no long-term commitments.

DAZN is available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is a part of Perform, a leading global sports media group. Visit http://media.dazn.com/en/ for more information.

BuyDRM, KeyOS, the BuyDRM logo, the KeyOS logo, MultiKey, MultiPlay and MultiPack are trademarks or registered trademarks of BuyDRM, Inc. The names and logos of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2017 BuyDRM, Inc.