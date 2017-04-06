StorageOS a Silver Sponsor at DockerCon 2017 in Austin

DockerCon (PRWEB) April 06, 2017 -- StorageOS, a software start-up solving the problems of enterprise storage for Docker infrastructure, is a silver sponsor at this year’s DockerCon, April 17-20 in Austin, Texas.

At Stand S12, StorageOS will demonstrate its software-based persistent container storage platform helping developers build cloud native apps with policy driven, highly available and high performance block storage. The storage solution can be deployed anywhere from virtual machines to cloud to an on premises hyper-converged container solution on commodity hardware. It aggregates storage across a cluster of nodes, protects data with replicas and integrates with Docker to presents storage volumes for database and other stateful workloads wherever they are needed.

The solution was designed and built by a team architects, engineers and developers from major financial services organizations to solve the real-world problems they faced in their former jobs.

StorageOS is in private beta testing with users across various industries. DockerCon attendees are invited to visit StorageOS at S12 to see the software in action and register for a free trial.

For more information, visit StorageOS at S12 or visit http://storageos.com/

About StorageOS

StorageOS is a software-based distributed storage platform designed to provider persistent container storage. Available on commodity hardware, virtual machines or in the cloud, with the addition of a 30MB container, developers can build scalable stateful containerized apps, with fast, highly available persistent storage. Enterprise customers are able to scale, manage, and monitor storage infrastructure with configurable functionality and policy enforcement. Network Computing named StorageOS as one of the top 25 Vendors to watch in 2016. Learn more at http://www.storageos.com.