Cybereason Commissions 2017 Threat Hunting Report

Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced the results of a 2017 Threat Hunting Report of top CISO’s and cyber security and IT professionals. Not surprisingly, survey respondents said security threats are significantly increasing in their enterprise. However, their SOC is not equipped to detect advanced threats and lack enough trained security analysts to assist with threat mitigation.

Confidence in organizations’ ability to uncover advanced threats is low. Sixty-six percent of SOCs lack the necessary resources to address sophisticated threats. Confidence is further undercut by the increasing number of successful cyber attacks and the time it takes many organizations to detect and respond to a breach.

In addition, sixty-six percent of respondents stated their SOC does not currently use a threat hunting platform, yet respondents agree there is a need and importance to identify emerging and advanced threats. Cyber security professionals who work with a threat hunting platform feel more appreciated, recognized, and valued by their organization. Ninety-five percent of respondents value threat detection capabilities and would prefer to work in a SOC with lean-forward proactive security approach that includes threat hunting capabilities.

“Cybereason’s 2017 Threat Hunting Report sheds light on the growing number of sophisticated threats facing companies today and the inability of the SOCs to address threats in a timely and efficient manner. With latency periods from breach to discovery averaging 40 or more days, hackers continue to have the advantage over the vast majority of enterprises,” said Israel Barak, CISO, Cybereason.

Additional Survey Highlights:

-Nearly 80 percent of respondents believe that threat hunting should be or will be a top security initiative in 2017.

-Less than 10 percent of respondents are confident in their SOCs ability to uncover advanced threats.

-Seventy-five percent of respondents would like to see their organization upgrade security capabilities by purchasing a threat hunting platform.

-Ninety-five percent of respondents overwhelmingly stated that they would prefer to work in a SOC with lean-forward, proactive threat hunting security capabilities.

-More than 80 percent of respondents say threats have at least doubled in the past year. Based on the current trend, the number of advanced and emerging threats will continue to outpace the capabilities and staffing of organizations to handle those threats.

-Only 20 percent of respondents believe their SOC is spending enough time searching for emerging and advanced threats. Respondents believe more time should be spent proactively looking for threats.

“Today’s legacy-based, antiquated technologies no longer root out today’s sophisticated threats and the only way to expose hackers and to give the advantage back to companies is by having a well-trained team of security analysts using a threat hunting platform mitigating risk,” said Barak.

About the 2017 Threat Hunting Survey

The 2017 Threat Hunting Report is based on the results of an online survey of more than 330 cyber security and IT professionals to gain more insight into the state of threat management in SOCs. The respondents range from security analysts and IT managers to CISOs. The respondents represent a cross section of organizations of varying sizes across many industries, ranging from financial services to telecommunications and healthcare.

