1-Click Priority Focus Buttons "we've developed a powerful pattern recognition algorithm that alerts agents to the leads they should be focusing on each day"

It can be difficult for real estate agents to know where to prioritize their time and focus. This new tool solves the problem and guesswork by using a powerful algorithm which continually analyzes all the leads in the platform looking for the best opportunities based on the lead’s activity.

Unlike other systems, the PFA is not just based on basic data like clicking on listings, returning to the site multiple times, viewing homes, etc. Instead, PFA was developed by analyzing patterns of behavior exhibited by leads that have actually closed.

“Using years of historical real estate lead data, we performed a deep analysis and we’ve been able to identify common traits in leads that eventually resulted in a closing. From this analysis, we developed a powerful pattern recognition algorithm that alerts agents to the leads they should be focusing on each day,” explains Robert Calvachi, Director of Information Systems at Agentjet. Robert has years of experience working with big data at companies like Pfizer, Kelloggs and ProQuest which he applied when developing the algorithm.

The addition of the PFA tool to the the Agentjet MAX™ system empowers agents and provides them with a robust state-of-the-art platform for generating leads, nurturing leads, and managing their time for maximum efficiency.

“Gone are the days when auto-dialing, cold calling, email and text blasting, random dialing, calling in under 5 minutes and scrubbing leads, were the thing. Agents can now leave that nonsense behind and focus first on ready-now prospects and building relationships using the Agentjet MAX™ system,” said Eric Pointer, COO and Co-Founder of Agentjet. “Our goal at Agentjet has always been to remove the need for us to say to agents ‘all you have to do is…’. This tool has essentially made this a reality by allowing agents to just login and automatically know the leads that are deserving of their time on any given day.”

The feedback from agents has been very exciting. “The PFA tool removes the manual work of sifting and sorting through leads,” says John Goetz, an Agentjet client. “It allows me to focus my time and energy on building relationships rather than performing manual grunt work to figure out which leads are viable.”

About Agentjet

Founded by 2 veteran agents in 2012 in Ann Arbor, MI, Agentjet is a leader in the space of real estate technology and provides innovative marketing software and services that go way beyond real estate lead generation.The company was birthed from the Founders’ desire to ‘find a better way’ in their own practices. Fast forward several years and Agentjet is now used by hundreds of agents and hundreds of thousands of consumers across the United States and Canada. The system includes a beautiful IDX website, tools to nurture friends, family and former clients for referrals, online real estate lead generation, cultivation automation, managed custom advertising campaigns, a very robust lead management system and Facebook page optimization. For more info on Agentjet, visit us at http://agentjet.com