The Michigan Peer Review Organization (MPRO) and Office of the Michigan Governor Rick Snyder awarded The Villa at the Bay with the Governor’s Award of Excellence in the category of “Improving Care: Nursing Homes.” Villa at the Bay is located at 1500 Spring Street, Petoskey, MI 49770 and was purchased by Villa Healthcare in July 2015 from the Bortz family.

The prestigious award recognizes participants for their dedication to improved healthcare quality and patient safety in Michigan. To be eligible for the award, participating providers must achieve, maintain and continually improve in specific and rigorous milestones.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Karrie Pater, the Director of Nursing at The Villa at the Bay. “In light of the recent passing of our Administrator, James Leonard, the Governor’s Award holds a special meaning to our center team.”

The award stems from a partnership program between MPRO and the Office of the Governor, established in 2003 to recognize a community’s outstanding achievements in improving the quality of healthcare. Participating healthcare providers must meet strict improvement criteria in the following categories to achieve the prestigious award:



Improving coordination of care

Improving heart health

Increasing adult immunizations

Lowering risk of infection in hospitals

Effective reporting and measurement

Improving care in Skilled Nursing Centers

Increasing identification of behavioral health conditions

Improving Diabetes management

“I am extremely proud of the entire team,” said Josh Baumol, VPO of Michigan at Villa Healthcare. “The Governor’s award would not have been possible without our committed team at The Villa at the Bay. This achievement holds true to the Villa motto of ‘Making People Better.'"

Award recipients will be honored May 10, 2017 at the Eagle Eye Golf Course, 15500 Chandler Rd., Bath Township, MI. The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features keynote speaker, Dr. Partha Nandi.

Villa Healthcare

Villa Healthcare has many years of experience in nursing facility ownership and management, with 22 centers throughout the Midwest. In the spirit of continued improvement, Villa Healthcare is launching a complete rebrand that will showcase its priority of making guests and staff better.

To learn more about Villa Healthcare, please visit villahc.com or call 231.347.5500

