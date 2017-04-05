Aspen Heights Partners Simplifies Student Turn with Entrata Core

“With Entrata Core as our property management software, we feel like we are able to provide our staff and residents with the state-of-the-art, easy-to-use technology they expect,” said K.O. Orsak, Aspen Heights Partners.

Aspen Heights Partners, the student housing operator based in Austin, Texas, has seen significant improvements in operations since selecting Entrata Student™ as its primary provider for all of its property management technology tools.

“With Entrata Core as our property management software, we feel like we are able to provide our staff and residents with the state-of-the-art, easy-to-use technology they expect,” said K.O. Orsak, Aspen Heights Partners, operations learning and development manager. “The Entrata Student dashboard has allowed us to simplify everything from turn to move-in day to lease signing and roommate matching.”

Entrata Student™ includes roommate matching, bulk unit assignment and digital make-ready board functionality that is backed by a full suite of online tools for accounting, leasing, payments, portals, marketing and resident management, all on one platform. All of the tools are accessible on any browser or device including smartphones and tablets, with a single login.

“We are saving our onsite teams hours and weeks on roommate matching using the bulk unit assignment tools,” said Orsak. “Teams used to be sprawled out on the floor with massive spreadsheets and colored notepads to match roommates. Now it’s as simple as a few drag and drops on the computer. It has been a game changer.”

Aspen has also been able to eliminate paper and the majority of the manual clerical process its site staff were handling prior to using Entrata Student.™

“We recently announced we have taken the market share in the student housing space for property management software and ancillary solutions.” said Chase Harrington, chief operating officer, Entrata. “It’s because of industry partners, like Aspen, that have provided us input essential to us developing tools that are customized for the student space.”

ABOUT ASPEN HEIGHTS PARTNERS

Aspen Heights Partners develops and manages a diverse, nationwide portfolio of real estate assets, and is deeply committed to each of its partnering communities. Since its founding in 2006, Aspen Heights Partners has developed and managed more than thirty purpose-built student housing, conventional multifamily, and assisted living properties, with a robust pipeline of future projects in each of those focus markets. As the company’s growth continues, so too will its commitment to pushing the bar for innovation and excellence in multifamily development and management. Visit the company’s website at http://www.ahpliving.com to learn more.

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide, including 32 of the NMHC Top 50 Largest Managers. Entrata’s open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to http://www.entrata.com.