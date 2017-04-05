Spot On Networks (“SON”) undefined [announced __title__ ] today the Notice of Allowance issued to it by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of a patent that enhances user reliability and connectivity over a multi-dwelling Wi-Fi network.

Spot On’s new patent is for a Tessellated Grid Design relating to access point placement and channelization in Wi-Fi network architecture. Spot On’s now-patented 3D Tessellated Grid approach places the access points in a such a way that signal bleed-over and over-saturation is mitigated by staggering access point placement horizontally and vertically. Channelization and power input are then adjusted to separate access points into non-interfering bands. This network approach allows for coverage to be maximized while interference between access points is minimized. The Tessellated Grid approach tests more effective than access point built-in auto-channeling capabilities.

This network design approach is geared towards the multifamily/ multi-dwelling and hospitality space and provides effective and reliable network coverage to various building types including high-rise, midrise and podium builds. Spot On’s Tessellated Grid approach is complemented by patented UserSafe® technology which utilizes client isolation technology to guard users from hacking and identity theft. Both these patents when deployed in the same network architecture provide exceptional levels of reliability and security and a carrier-grade level of wireless service in a multi-dwelling environment.

“Being the oldest provider of managed Wi-Fi in the multi-family/ multi-dwelling space has given us both the time and experience to develop the most effective method of architecting a wireless network that provides both the end user with exceptional service and the building owner with a superior level of security and network management,” stated Richard “Dick” Sherwin, CEO of Spot On Networks. “We are proud to be the only managed Wi-Fi provider that currently offers UserSafe® technology and Tessellated Grid Design.”

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks (“SON”) is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, deploys and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On’s wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology.

SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today’s building owners.