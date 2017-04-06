Accreditation of our program ensures that our students are receiving current education and training that meets national standards for excellence in technician training.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is releasing a new pharmacy technician program which meets American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) requirements. The new program includes 115 hours of new curriculum and a mandatory 200-hour externship. The course is pending ASHP accreditation.

“As pharmacy becomes increasingly complex and the roles of the pharmacist and the pharmacy technician continue to evolve, there is a real need for up-to-date standardized education and experience,” said Denise Frank, R.Ph., Career Step Program Director. “Accreditation of our program ensures that our students are receiving current education and training that meets national standards for excellence in technician training.”

The new program includes 600 hours of course content and has new simulation modules to provide more interaction and real world experience. Students are required to fulfill a 200-hour externship as part of their education, and opportunities are provided through Career Step’s partnerships with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy. The Career Step Pharmacy Technician program prepares students to earn national certification through the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB).

“Students come to us for affordable career options, and the Pharmacy Technician program helps us meet that need,” said Ben Hartman, Career Step Vice President of Enrollments. “Now more than ever, our program provides students with unparalleled real-world experience, from realistic simulations before they set foot in a pharmacy, to externships that open doors to employment. With more than 35,000 new jobs expected in the industry by 2024, we are confident that our pharmacy technician students will find success.”

Career Step’s Pharmacy Technician program costs $2,999 and includes 12 months of course access. In addition to one-on-one support from experienced instructors throughout the course, individual student advocates to help them along the way and access to personalized graduate support after graduation, students receive a lab kit, ebooks, and a PTCB Exam voucher upon graduation. To learn more, visit CareerStep.com/pharmacy-technician-careers or call 1-800-411-7073.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at CareerStep.com or 1-800-246-7837.