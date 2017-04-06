AIMS Community College Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System Our valued vendors can now save time and paper. Plus they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout Colorado.

AIMS Community College announced it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. BidNet’s Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System connects 188 participating agencies from across Colorado to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet’s Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides notification to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, any addenda and award information from 188 participating agencies from across Colorado.

AIMS Community College joined the purchasing group in March. AIMS Community College will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Colorado government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.

Before joining the system, AIMS Community College was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually. The traditional “paper” procurement process is being replaced by local government agencies throughout Colorado. In joining the purchasing group, AIMS Community College looks to save time, reach out to more vendors automatically and achieve cost savings over the traditional paper-based bid process.

Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System expands an agency’s vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, all vendors looking to do business with AIMS Community College can register online: http://www.BidnetDirect.com. AIMS Community College invites all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only AIMS Community College bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.

“Our valued vendors can now save time and paper. Plus they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout Colorado. We invite all of our current vendors to register on Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to start receiving business opportunities,” stated Connie Lataille, Buyer of AIMS Community College.

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.BidnetDirect.com. BidNet’s vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Colorado government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About AIMS Community College:

Aims Community College, located in Greeley Colorado, is an accredited two-year public college with more than 160 degree and certificate programs. For student convenience, Aims offers four campuses, as well as online and concurrent courses. Aims Community College employs approximately 945 full and part time faculty and staff to support 8000 students.

About the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com.