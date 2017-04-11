Virtual Reality Industry Report: Spring 2017 There are turbulent times ahead, but our analysis points to VR achieving critical mass in many markets by 2019, building to a considerable global marketplace five years from now.

In its new Virtual Reality Industry Report: Spring 2017, Greenlight Insights forecasts total virtual reality revenues to reach $7.2 billion globally by the end of 2017, of which, head-mounted displays (HMDs) will account for $4.7 billion.

Anticipating modest growth in the short term, Greenlight Insights expects the VR industry to grow into a major global marketplace by 2021, reaching $74.8 billion in global revenues, driven in part by the increased spending in several enterprise sectors and in location-based entertainment (LBE) industry.

“We saw mixed results in the global VR industry in 2016— initial sales volume by some high-end manufacturers didn't quite live up to the hype, while PlayStation VR, Samsung Gear VR, and low-cost headsets continued to gain traction,” said Clifton Dawson, CEO of Greenlight Insights. “There are turbulent times ahead, but our analysis points to VR achieving critical mass in many markets by 2019, building to a considerable global marketplace five years from now.”

The report, released today in partnership with RoadtoVR, as well as contributing firms iResearch (China) and MoguraVR (Japan), includes global hardware, software and services revenue forecasts, as well as findings from a new survey of VR industry professionals. The report also offers disruptive trends to watch in 2017, such as:



New VR headsets powered by Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system will spark demand by enterprise firms for VR-related hardware, software and services.

The introduction of new hardware platforms from top PC manufacturers in late 2017 will accelerate the availability of affordable headsets and VR-ready computers. This will also help achieve a good-better-best pricing strategy for consumers, which should benefit industry stakeholders all along the supply chain.

Consumer reaction to the rapid proliferation of LBE centers, which emerged in 2015, are now a core component of an early distribution marketplace for VR content producers. Greenlight Insights notes rising utilization rates and forecasts LBE centers to become a $1.2 billion segment in 2021.

“Before spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on equipment, new users are turning to LBE centers to experience VR inexpensively and more immersively than they could with an in-home system,” said Eddie Lou, China Market Analyst, Greenlight Insights. “Niche accessories such as full haptic suits, sensory simulators, and specialized controllers will find a home in LBE centers as consumers will be less inclined to purchase expensive hardware. This represents a distinct market opportunity for VR content studios and hardware vendors.”

What’s Inside the Virtual Reality Industry Report: Spring 2017

The Virtual Reality Industry Report: Spring 2017 offers proprietary insights provided by Greenlight Insights’ total focus on the VR/AR technology sector, a mosaic approach with rigorous research methods. The report is grounded by data and includes:

Summary of Greenlight Insights’ new market segmentation framework

5-year global VR hardware and software forecasts

In-depth sections on international markets, including China and Japan

Foreseeable effects following the introduction of new headsets

Insights on how recent product announcements are transforming the technology and market landscape

Findings from Greenlight Insights’ State of the VR Industry survey, the largest continuous global study of industry professionals, including content developers, hardware manufacturers, distributors, media and entertainment providers, and investors.

The Virtual Reality Industry Report is available now. For more information, including how to order, visit http://www.greenlightinsights.com/reports/2017-virtual-reality-industry-report.

