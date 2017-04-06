Thanks to dedication and teamwork, we are well positioned with our expanding branch network and global delivery system which continues to be our competitive advantage. As we grow, we also continue to contribute to our communities and promote diversity

Artech Information Systems LLC, a global leader in the staffing industry, announced today that it has reached a momentous milestone – celebrating 25 successful years in business. The company, which specializes in IT staffing, has grown over the last two and half decades from a 3 person start-up to about $500 million in revenue with over 7,200 employees across 25+ locations in 3 countries – the U.S., India, and China.

Artech’s Co-Founder & CEO, Ranjini Poddar remarked – “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 25th Anniversary. This is such an exciting milestone which we would not have been able to reach without the help of our dedicated employees, consultants and support of our clients and partners.” Ranjini Poddar continues, “Thanks to dedication and teamwork, we are well positioned with our expanding branch network and global delivery system which continues to be our competitive advantage. As we grow, we also continue to contribute to our communities and to promote diversity in the industry.”

Artech services clients in several industries – Banking, Financial Services & Insurance; Healthcare; Biotech & Pharmaceuticals; Telecom; Technology & Services; Energy (Oil, Gas & Utilities); and the Government sector. Today, Artech stands as the top 5 supplier in the majority of these categories and maintains its position as the #1 Largest Women-Owned IT Staffing Company in the U.S. (Staffing Industry Analysts).

Celebrating this anniversary is a reminder of what Artech has always focused on doing best: Seizing Opportunities, Delivering the Future.

ABOUT ARTECH INFORMATION SYSTEMS LLC

Artech is a certified minority- and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) that provides workforce solutions, IT consulting, and SOW-project services. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, Artech employs over 7,200 professionals and maintains over 25 locations across the U.S., India, and China. Artech was founded in 1992 and today is a Tier-1/Preferred Supplier to more than 70 Fortune 500 companies and numerous federal and state government agencies. Artech is the #1 Largest Women-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the United States and the #11 Largest IT Staffing Firm overall. Artech is a WBENC member, NMSDC Corporate Plus® Member and recipient of the 2009 NMSDC National Supplier of the Year award — the highest honor a minority supplier can receive. Recently the company also won the 2015 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council. Artech is also ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001 and SEI-CMM Level 2 certified. For more information, visit: http://www.artechinfo.com.