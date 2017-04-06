MaintenX International to Open New Office in South Florida

MaintenX International has announced plans to expand in Florida by opening a new office in Miami-Dade County. The site is scheduled to open by the end of June 2017 and will join existing office locations in Tampa, Florida and San Diego, California.

The new Miami-Dade location will serve as a satellite office for MaintenX and give proper operational support to local technicians who are in the field. South Florida hosts the company’s second largest concentration of company technicians. The company’s largest market is Tampa, where MaintenX is headquartered. The new office in South Florida will also operate as a site to store appropriate parts and equipment.

“Our South Florida market is growing fast and we see a lot of potential. We have a number of important clients in the Miami-Dade area, so it makes sense for us to expand our operations accordingly,” said Brett Herman, the Chief Financial Officer for MaintenX. “This new office will give MaintenX many advantages from an operational standpoint. Management will have the opportunity to spend more time with our technicians and customers in the field and continue to grow our presence in the area.”

Even though MaintenX does work across the nation, the company has strategically focused its expansion efforts in the state of Florida, particularly because of the large number of resources and national clients in the state. The Miami-Dade expansion has been in the works for the last nine months.

“Having a physical location is important to us as we grow our business,” said Darren Block, the Director of Credit and Finance at MaintenX. “This logical next step in our business growth strategy will help us increase our ability to better serve our current and future clients.”

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.