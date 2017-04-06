Tom Button, CEO of Mobilize.Net joins GuardSquare board of directors The challenge of securing corporate IP on mobile devices is everywhere, and GuardSquare is in a great position to lead the charge.

GuardSquare, the industry leader in mobile application security and protection, today announced the appointment of Mobilize.Net CEO and former Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Button, to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Button brings a wealth of experience in developer tools and platforms to the GuardSquare Board, where he will focus on growth strategy and expanding operations in North America.

Invaluable experience

Button is currently President and CEO of Mobilize.Net, the company he co-founded in 2012 that develops tools to migrate software from legacy environments to modern web, mobile and cloud platforms and architectures. Prior to Mobilize, Button was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corp, leading engineering and/or product management teams for Microsoft’s most successful platform and tools products including Visual Basic, Visual Studio, MSDN, .NET, and Microsoft Windows. Button continues to serve as Advisor and Board member to various high-tech startups in Seattle and around the world.

Heidi Rakels, CEO of GuardSquare, is convinced that Tom Button’s experience and skills will be a valuable complement to the expertise the company already has: “Tom has in-depth knowledge of today’s digital ecosphere and an impressive track record in corporate strategy, marketing and product development. He is also intimately familiar with the dynamics of developer platforms and evangelism in North America. This makes him uniquely qualified to secure our position in the US and help drive global growth.”

GuardSquare and the US market

GuardSquare has been present in North-America since its establishment in 2014, building a large, loyal, and growing customer base. The opening of permanent US operations in the Summer of 2016 has been instrumental in that expansion. Now with the addition of Button to its Board of Directors, GuardSquare takes another step toward becoming the global leader in mobile application security.

“I am honored to join GuardSquare’s Board at this exciting time in its history,” said Button. “GuardSquare is poised for rapid growth given the combination of strong market position and unique technology which addresses a critical and growing need. The challenge of securing corporate IP on mobile devices is everywhere, and GuardSquare is in a great position to lead the charge.”

About GuardSquare

GuardSquare is the global reference in mobile application protection. GuardSquare develops premium software for the protection of mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. The company’s products are used across the world in a broad range of industries, from financial services, e-commerce and the public sector to telecommunication, gaming and media. GuardSquare is based in Leuven (Belgium) and San Francisco (USA). For more information, visit http://www.guardsquare.com.

About Mobilize.Net

Mobilize.Net accelerates and simplifies the transformation of software applications to .NET, web, mobile, and cloud platforms. Millions of developers have used Mobilize.Net technology to successfully modernize billions of lines of code. Mobilize.Net solutions enable customers to reduce risk, cost, and time while moving applications to the platforms businesses demand today. Mobilize.Net migration technology is Microsoft’s chosen solution for Visual Studio and MSDN customers. The privately-held Mobilize.Net is based in Bellevue, WA, and is led by former Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Tom Button. For more information, go to http://www.mobilize.net.

