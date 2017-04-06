Holiday Inn Westbury's Garden Courtyard The outdoor courtyard and pool are unique amenities, as there are not many hotels in the area that offer what we do.

The Holiday Inn Westbury – Long Island is once again getting its outdoor garden courtyard and pool area ready for the 2017 Summer Season. The Holiday Inn Westbury’s outdoor pool is an amenity that many of its guests take advantage of during the summer season. In many ways, it’s the Hotel’s best kept secret, as guests are always amazed at the size of the Hotel’s courtyard, as well as the pool and patio area. They also greatly appreciate the wide array of plants and flowers that are in bloom, as it really creates an oasis, and allows guests to feel miles away from the ordinary.

Looking at the Hotel from the outside, many don’t realize that the Hotel has 152 rooms and suites, let alone a courtyard that provides guests with a picturesque setting, including a garden gazebo, bench tables with umbrellas, and poolside lounge chairs. The Hotel’s restaurant, LiLLiES Restaurant and Bar, also has designated tables and chairs for guests that are interested in dining on the patio, which is always quite popular when the weather permits. The Restaurant also offers guests poolside dining and beverage services, and this year guests may also take advantage of the Hotel’s new 24-hour guest lobby market for snacks, beverages and convenience items.

The Holiday Inn’s General Manager, Franklin Manchester, stated the following when asked about the outdoor pool as a service and amenity to the Holiday Inn Westbury’s guests, “One of our goals is to create an environment where our guests can relax in comfort. The courtyard area is just spectacular during the warmer months of the year, and we do all we can to ensure that both the courtyard and pool are ready for our guests to enjoy. I know when guests are out in our courtyard and pool area, they’re having a great time, because more often than not, they’re having fun or just relaxing in the warm sun. The outdoor courtyard and pool are unique amenities, as there are not many hotels in the area that offer what we do. It sets us apart from others, and that is always nice. I believe our guests see and feel the added value we offer.”

Each year, the Holiday Inn Westbury does its best to have the entire courtyard and pool open by Mother’s Day Weekend in May, and they keep it open as long as they can based upon the weather, which is typically mid to late September. The Holiday Inn Westbury’s pool is only available and accessible to registered guests of the Hotel. The pool is open daily (weather permitting) from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm. At times, the Hotel may elect to keep the pool open a bit later during the hotter days throughout the summer. The Courtyard itself is open from 5:00 am – 10:00 pm. Pool and courtyard hours are in place to ensure the comfort of the guests that are in rooms that overlook the courtyard and pool. Guests may elect to reserve and rent the Hotel’s Featured Rooms, which overlook the courtyard and pool area. The Hotel’s Featured Rooms are equipped with a permanent microfridge (small refrigerator and microwave).

The garden courtyard and pool area of the Holiday Inn Westbury are the perfect place for guests to relax and unwind, and to catch some sun before or after their daily activities. To see a slideshow of photos of the Hotel’s courtyard and pool, please visit the following link: Garden Courtyard & Pool Video