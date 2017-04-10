The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today that Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) has renewed its Gold Level Partnership to support the nonprofit organization’s efforts to improve gender diversity in the transportation industry.

As WIT celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2017, the association continues to pursue its mission: encouraging women to consider careers in the trucking industry, addressing obstacles that might keep them from succeeding, and celebrating the success of its members. The annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo, the WIT Index which monitors the representation of women in the industry, and ride-alongs with regulators and legislators are just a few examples of recent initiatives that are helping the organization achieve its mission.

Bendix has supported WIT at the Gold Level since 2011. In addition to providing financial support, the company actively participates in the association. Andreea Raaber, Bendix Vice President for Business Development, serves on WIT’s Board of Directors.

“Now, more than ever, opportunities abound in the trucking industry, from corporate positions to drivers and more,” said Berend Bracht, Bendix President & CEO. “Women In Trucking provides a critical forum to promote the involvement, engagement, and growth of women in the commercial vehicle marketplace, while addressing key issues affecting everyone in the business. We’re proud to continue our ongoing support.”

“The 10th anniversary of Women In Trucking is a major milestone in our efforts to engage more women in the transportation industry,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “We’ve made remarkable progress over the past decade, and we could not have done it without the partnership of business leaders like Bendix. We’re grateful for their continued support of our mission.”

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart.

About Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of the Knorr-Bremse Group, is the North American leader in the development and manufacture of active safety and braking system technologies for commercial vehicles. An industry pioneer, employing more than 3,000 people, Bendix is driven to deliver solutions for improved vehicle safety, performance, and overall operating cost.