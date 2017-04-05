Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced that CEO and co-founder Lior Div is one of the keynote speakers at the CJP’s Annual Financial Services Reception taking place this tonight Wednesday, April 5, 6:00 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

Tonight’s reception will celebrate the partnership between CJP and Boston’s financial services community. In addition to Div, the CEOs of Stax, Inc, Medisafe and MAOZ will be speaking and discussing the economic relationship between Israel and Massachusetts.

Cybereason is the fastest growing cybersecurity company in the world and today employs more than 100 people in its Boston headquarters and 260 people globally. The company recently achieved 500 percent revenue growth in 2016 compared to 2015.

A few months ago Div joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on an economic trade mission to Israel. Div participated in several events during the mission, which was focused on leveraging the Commonwealth’s unique and innovative economic climate to welcome Israel’s global leadership in cybersecurity and digital health.

“Cybereason just finished a record Q1 and our hyper growth is due to the rapid adoption of our total endpoint protection platform. We expose hackers and surface attacks for enterprises. We enable companies of all sizes to gain the upper hand over their adversaries,” said Div. “The vibrancy of Boston and the top level talent available is the reason Cybereason calls Boston our home. On top of that, Boston is home to the greatest hospitals and medical care in the world and also has many of the best institutions of higher education in the world.”

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and managed monitoring services. Founded by elite intelligence professionals born and bred in offense-first hunting, Cybereason gives enterprises the upper hand over cyber adversaries. The Cybereason platform is powered by a custom-built in-memory graph, the only truly automated hunting engine anywhere. It detects behavioral patterns across every endpoint and surfaces malicious operations in an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

