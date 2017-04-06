One of the 2 exhibits in this ForeSight report Mobile order and pay ahead is still in its early stages and receiving high marks from customers, but it does pose challenges that restaurants and merchants must overcome.

Restaurants and merchants have discovered a new sales channel that offers much promise for their future revenue growth. Mobile order and pay ahead apps are taking off and finding rapid adoption by consumers accustomed to the convenience and instant gratification of the on-demand economy.

A new ForeSight report from Mercator Advisory Group, Mobile Order and Pay Ahead: A New Sales Channel for Restaurants and Merchants, describes the new world of mobile order and pay and assesses how restaurant and merchants alike can best take advantage of this increasingly popular customer convenience.

Download this complimentary ForeSight report, Mobile Order and Pay Ahead: A New Sales Channel for Restaurants and Merchants, for free.

“Mobile order and pay ahead is still in its early stages and receiving high marks from customers, but it does pose challenges that restaurants and merchants must overcome,” commented Raymond Pucci, Associate Director, Research Services at Mercator Advisory Group and author of the report.

Highlights of the ForeSight report include:



Restaurant and merchant categories best positioned to take advantage of mobile order and pay ahead

Growth opportunities and store process changes that lie ahead

Tech developers that are early to the mobile order ahead market

Future opportunities for payment providers and stakeholders

This report has 8 pages and 2 exhibits.

