Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) today announced sponsorship of Launch RI Trampoline Park’s VIP Night on Tuesday, April 11, an event to provide entertainment exclusively to those with special needs, including children affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and their families. The event marks the second time CARD has sponsored VIP Night, and is being held in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month. VIP Night offers low noise and lighting, a fun and friendly environment, and trained, caring staff members.

As part of the sponsorship, 10% of the proceeds of the event will be donated back to ACT Today!, a national non-profit organization designed to raise awareness and provide support and treatment services to families affected by ASD. Each VIP will pay just $10 to attend along with a parent or guardian who will get to jump for free. Siblings of special needs children are also welcome. Please note: Launch RI now requires "Launch socks" for all jumpers.

"We are excited to announce that we will be partnering with CARD again for our Monthly VIP night this April. We appreciate the support from them again, as we spread the word on our VIP program to children with special needs and their families," said Madison May, inside sales representative for Launch RI. "Additionally, the ability to donate 10% of the proceeds to ACT Today! is something we are proud of. We hope you come out and support our sponsored VIP night on April 11th and look forward to seeing you all!"

CARD Providence staff members will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about CARD and ASD while kids enjoy the fun. VIP Night is takes place on Tuesday, April 11 from 6:00-8:00pm at Launch RI, located at 105 Pace Blvd., Warwick, RI. For more information, please call (401) 828-JUMP (5867).

"We're thrilled to partner with Launch RI once again to sponsor VIP Night and raise funds for ACT Today! for Autism Awareness Month," said Amanda Moniz, outreach coordinator for CARD Providence. "Launch RI has done a fantastic job coordinating VIP Night and we’re happy to assist them in providing children with special needs a fun, sensory-friendly experience in a safe and caring environment."

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) at treatment centers around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General. CARD employs a dedicated team of nearly 2,000 individuals across the nation and internationally. For more information, visit http://www.centerforautism.com or call (855) 345-2273.

About ACT Today!

ACT Today! stands for Autism Care and Treatment Today! ACT Today! is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential. Their goal is to introduce and help facilitate early and on-going treatment by providing the necessary resources (including referrals, funding and guidance) to individuals with autism and their families. Studies demonstrate that early and intense intervention is important when treating individuals with autism, yet sadly very few of the effective treatments are covered by medical insurance and families are often delegated to piece together a treatment program for their child via multiple funding sources. Often, the child with autism must go without vital interventions due to financial restraints. ACT Today! strives to provide necessary services so that each child with autism can reach his or her highest potential. For more information, visit http://act-today.org.

About Launch RI

Launch Trampoline Park is an 18,000 sq. ft. indoor sports and family entertainment facility serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The park is comprised of over 10,000 sq. feet of connected trampolines forming one giant jumping surface and angled trampoline walls to bounce on. Launch Trampoline Park is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. For more information, visit http://www.launchri.com or call (401) 828-JUMP (5867).

