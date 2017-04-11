Atwater Martin Announces Expansion of HR Offerings

These new offerings align with our goal of providing solutions that enhance, support and increase strategic alignment between companies’ human resource systems and their organization's goals.

Atwater Martin has announced an initiative that will offer customers an expanded spectrum of human resource management solutions. The firm's strategic plan includes two new partnerships as well as the launch of a new Job Board for Atwater Martin website visitors.

Most recently, the firm established an affiliate partnership with Decusoft, a leading developer of the compensation management software, Compose™. Through this partnership, Atwater Martin can offer its customers a software solution that works either in conjunction with their current HCM or as a stand-alone in order to simplify the administration of complex variable pay programs.

Atwater Martin has also partnered with Leadarati, LLC, a B2B social, mobile and digital business communications firm, to offer clients a suite of HR onboarding employee communications training programs that include best social media practices and policies. Through these offerings, clients will be able to guide incoming employees on how to communicate in today’s digital environment in accordance with their company guidelines.

In addition, to support the firm’s goal of enhancing client offerings, Atwater Martin has launched a complimentary Job Board for website visitors located at http://www.atwatermartin.com/tools. The Job Board is designed to facilitate job searches for HR professionals and will post open positions with the firm’s partners, customers, etc.

“We have chosen to partner with organizations that meet our high standards of excellence, and are actively seeking additional partnerships in 2017,” said Audrey Croley, principal, Atwater Martin. “These new HR solution and employee communications offerings, together with our Job Board, align with our goal of providing solutions that enhance, support and increase strategic alignment between companies’ human resource systems and their organization's goals,” she added.

Organizations interested in learning more about the new offerings and posting to the Job Board may contact Audrey Croley at akcroley(at)atwatermartin(dot)com

About Atwater Martin

Atwater Martin is a human resources consulting firm that offers customized HR systems, solutions and tools designed to align performance and contribution with company strategy. We support organizations in providing a safe, accountable and effective working environment to drive best practices and governance with exceptional judgment, influence and integrity. With decades of experience driving strategy, design and execution of a wide variety of HR systems, the Atwater Martin team partners closely with clients to deliver intelligent and business-based consulting and technical assistance to meet and exceed their expectations in a cost-efficient manner. The firm is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and World at Work.

For more information, please visit http://www.atwatermartin.com or call 901-500-7038. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.