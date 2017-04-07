Early Bird Globetrotters Save on New Zealand Vacations with Goway

Planning ahead can make all the difference to a great New Zealand vacation. ...high season has just ended in New Zealand, but the island country’s small population and growing popularity mean bookings for 2017 and early 2018 will fill up fast.

Small but immensely popular in high season, New Zealand can present a challenge to travelers who wait too long to book their accommodation or transport. An APT coach vacation takes care of both these problems, moving Globetrotters around the country in air conditioned comfort, with high quality accommodation in every stop, and an itinerary designed to show guests what they came to New Zealand to see. APT is one of the South Pacific’s most trusted names in travel, family owned for over 90 years, with multiple awards and a 98% satisfaction rating from its guests.

Summer high season has just ended in New Zealand, but the island country’s small population and growing popularity mean bookings for 2017 and early 2018 will fill up fast. Passengers who book by April 30, 2017 will receive 7.5% off when booking at least 10 months ahead of their trip. Those booking 6 months ahead will receive a 5% discount. In addition, there is no single supplement for solo travelers happy to share a room with another solo traveler of the same gender.

Independent travelers preferring to eschew the coach touring option but still explore New Zealand outdoors can enjoy Goway’s Out and About in New Zealand. This 10-day, flight-inclusive itinerary takes Globetrotters directly to Auckland and Queenstown, including a hop-on, hop-off bus ticket to help them explore, and trips out to Auckland’s beautiful harbor islands. On reaching Queenstown, they’ll enjoy a ride through the canyons of the Shotover River on one of its famous jetboats. The itinerary also includes tickets for the Skyline Gondola, Queenstown.

Guests who book the Out and About in New Zealand by April 30 will enjoy a bonus upgrade of a buffet lunch at Stratosphere Restaurant, where they can look out over Queenstown and the Remarkables mountain range. This limited offer also includes one complimentary night in Auckland.

Since 1970, Goway has been providing unforgettable travel experiences to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central & South America, Idyllic Island destinations and Europe. Today Goway is recognized as one of North America's leading travel companies for individuals, families and groups to select exotic destinations around the globe. Goway has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Manila, and Sydney, Australia.

