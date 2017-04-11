Robin Matz’s new book Lovely & Fierce ($15.49, paperback 9781498485746; $7.99, eBook, 9781498485753) encourages women to get to know and celebrate the unique story God is writing with their life. Matz hopes this book unites women of all backgrounds and ages under the truth that we all have a lovely and fierce athlete in us; a desire to gracefully keep fighting, keep making progress, and live victoriously. Readers will know they are not alone in their daily battles and gain confidence to embrace their lovely and fierce life story as part of their unique brand. Then they will feel empowered to share that brand with the world.

Matz says, “As a coach, I have read at least a bookshelf of books about life lessons learned from sports written from a male perspective. Lovely & Fierce fills a unique spot on the bookshelf in that it covers many of the same sports and similar experiences through my eyes as a little girl, then a teenager and now a woman. This book gives strong, competitive, relentless readers the freedom to be vulnerable again knowing that during the ugly and the beautiful moments, they have always been loved and they have never been alone.”

Robin Matz has been observing the female athlete since she was a little girl and competing as an athlete or coach for over 25 years. She played high school tennis, volleyball and basketball. Robin has coached girls on tennis, volleyball, basketball and cross-country teams. She is licensed to be a school counselor and worked as a guidance counselor for three years. Robin is a girl, just like you, desiring to be both lovely and fierce while living victoriously.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Lovely & Fierce through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Robin Matz

Email: matzr89(at)yahoo(dot)com

Website: lovelyandfierce.weebly.com