Dominic Dames & Paul Vander's new book Soul Chambers ($28.99, hardcover, 9781498491624, $18.99, paperback, 9781498482875; $9.99, eBook, 9781498482899) is about bloodlines, but more specifically, brotherly love and the prodigal son. Soul Chambers is a journey that takes us through the majestic realms of the earth. Readers will enjoy the many facets of this book, as well as will walk away intrigued and open to the ideas presented throughout, leading them to form their own opinions. Soul Chambers is an original gothic tale full of myths, truths, secrets and many hidden keys, touching on the romanticism of the earth's glory days, as well as the fallen elements of today's world, while diligently searching for the hidden gems that still exist throughout.

Dames says, “In the midst of many young adult novels permeating our culture that we know and love, we wanted to create something familiar to audiences, yet unique in its direction and storytelling.”

Dominic Dames holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication-Journalism, with creative writing and English courses under his belt. Paul Vander has been a Houston singer/songwriter for 20 years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Soul Chambers through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

