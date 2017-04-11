Ladd Watts Named VP of Finance for TIE Industrial

Ladd Watts named VP of Finance at TIE Industrial Ladd brings hands-on experience working in large corporate environments to support operational and financial efficiency across various channels and audiences.

TIE Industrial, a leading aftermarket supplier of FANUC CNC parts and repair services, today announced that Ladd Watts has been named VP of Finance. Watts will oversee financial strategy and operations reporting / KPI analysis for TIE Industrial and its U.S. affiliates.

“In addition to his strong financial background and strategic analysis capabilities, Ladd brings hands-on experience working in large corporate environments to support operational and financial efficiency across various channels and audiences. We look forward to gaining Ladd’s insights to help TIE streamline and improve processes to support our core objectives as a leading provider of customer-focused solutions,” adds Tony Wisniewski, CEO of TIE Industrial.

During his 15-year career, Watts held various Sr. Finance roles at SVP Worldwide and Mars incorporated, a global CPG company. He developed pricing and product strategies for his line, and implemented continuous process improvements to deliver speed and accuracy in tracking and reporting financials. In addition, he previously headed procurement finance and was plant controller for a Mars manufacturing facility in Texas.

Watts holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management and graduated with distinguished honors. He is also a CPA.

About TIE Industrial

TIE is a leading supplier of repair services and refurbished industrial electronic component parts to end users, integrated suppliers, independent machine service providers, machine retrofitters, rebuilders, dealers and industrial resellers. Our core business is focused on FANUC CNC (controls, motors, drives and Robotics.) We work with more than 275+ CNC brands including Siemens, ABB (Baldor), Allen-Bradley, Ambitech, Lincoln, Miller, Reliance, Safeline and Yaskawa.

We deliver machine uptime to the manufacturing industry with the world’s largest inventory of high quality, refurbished, certified, and tested parts at a significant discount off new OEM manufactured parts with a repairable exchange. TIE is a well-known leader among aftermarket repair/refurbish companies.