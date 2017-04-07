“Arctic IT partnered with Intacct to provide a versatile and cost-effective SaaS-based solution to our clients nationally," said Dave Bailey, Arctic IT Chief Technology Officer, Business Applications.

Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT), a leading technology consulting firm focused on Tribal Enterprise, Tribal Government and Tribal Casino Management today announced a new partnership with Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. As an Intacct Business Partner, Arctic IT will sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for Intacct’s award-winning cloud financial applications. Arctic IT is aligning with Intacct in response to increased demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) business solutions from its prospects and clients.

“Arctic IT partnered with Intacct to provide a versatile and cost-effective SaaS-based solution to our clients nationally," said Dave Bailey, Arctic IT Chief Technology Officer, Business Applications. "We've spent the last 6 months mastering Intacct so that our tribal clients can continue to trust our recommendations as their business evolves and adapts to the new way of doing business in the cloud.”

Intacct stood out from other cloud ERP vendors for several reasons, including:



The only cloud ERP vendor the AICPA acknowledges as its preferred provider of financial applications

Deep functionality to streamline and automate complex financial processes

Delivers unmatched visibility/insight into what’s driving company performance

Offers unparalleled multi-entity transaction processing and consolidated reporting and analytics

Intacct delivers incredible value to users by empowering finance teams with deep functionality that automates even complex processes and surfaces the richest financial and operational insights to help companies grow. It also offers an easy path to extend the solution by seamlessly connecting with other best-in-class solutions business rely on, so that the entire organization can stay on the fast track for evolution. Intacct focuses on delivering a solution that puts client success first, and that commitment has allowed it to earn the highest customer satisfaction in the industry.

Arctic IT clients will also benefit from Intacct’s reporting and analytics capabilities. Intacct’s general ledger uses dimensions to capture the business context of transactions, operational measures, and budgets. As a result, companies can quickly create reports that analyze real-time business performance by business drivers without having to manage a chart of accounts with hundreds of segments. Intacct’s financial and operational dashboards convey the big picture at a glance and can be tailored to the specific needs of each stakeholder.

“Arctic IT is another great addition to the Intacct partner community. Their depth and expertise, coupled with years of technology experience, brings real value to our joint customers. We look forward to their leadership within our channel program and building a strong partnership focused on customer success,” said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channel Sales for Intacct.

About Arctic IT

Arctic Information Technology (Arctic IT) is a 100% Native-Owned Enterprise that focuses on implementing and supporting business applications for businesses of all sizes. For over 16 years, our team of highly skilled technology professionals have been providing consulting services and unique solutions to the Private Sector, Tribal Government, Tribal Enterprise, and the Federal Government. Our passion for technology and improving the success of our customers is our driving force. Arctic IT’s tribal specific solutions are known as Tribal Platforms ™. Visit us at http://www.arcticit.com/tribal.

About Intacct

Intacct is the customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct’s innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients. Intacct is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit http://www.intacct.com or call 877-437-7765. Connect with Intacct on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

# # #

Intacct and the Intacct logo are trademarks of Intacct Corporation. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.