Jerrod Niemann "Crashes" Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony, Sings "God Made a Woman" at Surprise Appearance Jerrod Niemann stated "It was an honor to be a part of Marjorie's & Larry's vow renewal. I saw the true love in their eyes like no other and hope I get to be in their shoes with my wife someday. It was a great memory.

The first day of April kicked off with a surprise that was no joke at the most famous chapel in Las Vegas: a serenade not by an impersonator, but by country music star Jerrod Niemann, in town for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Chapel of the Flowers, the only freestanding wedding chapel of its kind in Las Vegas, was contacted by Jerrod's record label earlier in the week about setting up the ultimate wedding singer for an unsuspecting couple.

The ceremony for Las Vegas residents Larry and Margie Turner started with the couple arriving at 8:30 pm Saturday for the renewal of their vows celebrating 19 years of marriage. The remodeled Glass Gardens chapel had custom floral sprays at the altar, and the beaming bride carried an exquisite bouquet. The ceremony started at 9:00 pm, and after the couple kissed, the doors to the chapel opened and Jerrod Niemann walked down the aisle, playing guitar and serenading them with his new song "God Made a Woman," a tribute to his wife Morgan Petek whom he married in 2014. Jerrod was quoted in CMT News stating the tune is "a biography of my path and my journey to finding my wife."

The country music star graciously took time after the vow renewal to congratulate the Turners, stayed to take wedding photos, and even gave his guitar pick to the couple's grandson, Dylan. "It was an honor to be a part of Marjorie's and Larry's vow renewal," said Jerrod Niemann, following the ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers. "I saw the true love in their eyes like no other and hope I get to be in their shoes with my wife someday. It was a great memory. "

Watch the video to see where Jerrod surprises the couple after they exchange vows and kiss.

