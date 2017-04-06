EditShare in the Cloud When people think of PAM, they think complicated. But the evolution of Flow has really adapted well to today’s production and post-production environments.

EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will be meeting with customers and attendees at NAB 2017 to discuss the advancements in the EditShare Flow production asset management (PAM) platform and the various workflow scenarios in which Flow can bring significant efficiencies. The expansive PAM solution adds an intelligence layer to EditShare shared storage solutions, offering extensive content indexing, search and automation capabilities to productions. The open platform also integrates a wide range of third-party solutions including Quality Control (QC) and file transfer system, connecting production and post processes for greater oversight of important media processes.

“Poorly managed content affects the bottom line. Whether it’s time spent shooting content that never gets cataloged and never sees the edit room as it’s completely unsearchable, or 10 people searching for a missing graphic or audio file that is needed for a deliverable. Maybe you find it, maybe you don’t. Regardless the reason, the outcome is the same: a loss of content use, man hours and a very real potential for significant revenue loss. None of it is good for business, and it can all be resolved through our Flow production asset management solution,” comments Howard Twine, director of software strategy, EditShare. “When people think of PAM, they think complicated. But the evolution of Flow has really adapted well to today’s production and post-production environments. Features and menus mimic familiar production tasks, making it easy to step into the application. The turnkey platform is incredibly easy to roll out. Given this simplicity, as a facility, you really cannot afford to go without a PAM solution in 2017.”

Readers can download Howard Twine’s report on the value of production asset management solutions as well as the EditShare white paper on production asset management and hybrid cloud workflows at http://www.editshare.com/white-papers.

Attendees can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert (booth SL9716) to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare solutions can help.

Support Remote and Cloud Workflows Efficiently and Securely

For remote workflows, Flow includes the web-based AirFlow and Flow Story applications. AirFlow allows staff to search, log, edit and play proxies in a web browser from any location. Users can securely download and upload proxy or high-resolution media from on-premise EditShare storage systems from anywhere in the world. With the same remote yet secure access to on-premise EditShare storage, the new Flow Story application lets editors and production teams directly assemble content, add voiceovers and collaborate with other NLEs for finishing, delivery or playout of packages beyond the borders of the facility.

Cost-Effective, Secure Proven Hybrid Workflow

While the reality of cost-efficient, secure cloud-based post-production is still in the distant future, hybrid cloud workflows provide the next logical step. EditShare’s hybrid solution combines current in-house storage with web-based tools, offering a safe, convenient and cost-efficient way to leverage the benefits of the cloud while minimizing the risks. The IBC2016 Innovation Award winner for content management, the combination features XStream EFS storage with integrated Flow, AirFlow and Flow Story for complete collaboration anywhere in the world.

EditShare Press Briefings at NAB 2017

Members of the media are invited to contact Alex Molina to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare expert during NAB 2017.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.