K–12 Ed Tech Company Expands With Additional Employees, New Space

StrongMind, a leading digital curriculum and technology platform developer for online secondary schools, announced it has moved into an innovative space custom designed to accommodate its growing staff of 175 ed tech professionals.

The 27,000 square foot building encompasses a modern workspace that is comfortable and collaborative with numerous meeting areas and breakout rooms that enable the team to continue developing award-winning solutions for online schools. It also contains a state-of-the-art gym for StrongMind and Primavera employees that houses free weights, cardio machines, a yoga studio and a regulation-size boxing ring.

“Our vision is to be the most trusted and respected digital learning organization in the country,” said StrongMind Founder and CEO Damian Creamer. “To accomplish this we must employ the brightest minds in technology and education and create an atmosphere that fosters collaboration, innovation and creativity.”

StrongMind has grown its workforce 60 percent over the past year, welcoming 65 highly skilled technology, curriculum, instructional design and creative experts. It plans to expand its staff to 200 by mid-year. Recent additions to the leadership team include:



Chief Technology Officer, Mike Bovich – After extensive tenures at GoDaddy and Intel, Bovich joined StrongMind last fall bringing a depth of technology expertise and leadership to the team.

Vice President of Marketing, Todd Rash – A marketing leader who spent more than a decade at Anthem Education, Rash joined the company in February with a wealth of experience in driving awareness and sales in the edtech space.

Vice President of Business Development, Dan VanDusen – An ed tech veteran with 15 years experience at Pearson and an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management, VanDusen joined the team in March to drive continued growth for the organization.

About StrongMind

StrongMind is helping U.S. secondary schools democratize education with its rigorous and engaging digital curriculum for grades 6-12 and an advanced technology platform. It is the ideal solution for schools committed to offering their students the highest quality online education. Over the past year StrongMind Digital Curriculum has received an EdTech Cool Tool Award, five Regional Emmy® Awards, an SIIA CODiE Award, seven Telly Awards and a Serious Play Competition Award. To learn more, visit http://www.StrongMind.com.