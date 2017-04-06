Magnolia Community Initiative Announces Sam Joo as New Director

I look forward to working closely with community residents and partner organizations to rethink how we engage and support families and neighborhoods.

Magnolia Community Initiative (MCI) in Los Angeles recently announced Sam Joo as its new director. Mr. Joo was previously the director of children and family services at the Koreatown Youth and Community Center. For 25 years, Sam has worked with low-income immigrant communities in Los Angeles County managing programs that address child abuse prevention, community engagement, youth development, and public policy. He served on the board of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council from 1998 to 2012. Mr. Joo is currently working with a number of collaborations in support of children and families in the area including the Service Planning Area 4 Child Welfare Coalition, First 5 Best Start and the LA County Community Child Welfare Coalition.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to join the MCI family. I look forward to working closely with community residents and partner organizations to rethink how we engage and support families and neighborhoods,” said Sam Joo, Magnolia Community Initiative Director.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

Magnolia Community Initiative (MCI) is a pioneering collaborative effort to reimagine how resource providers, communities and parents can collaborate to strengthen families and prepare children to succeed. MCI combines an understanding of what is necessary to improve a child’s well-being with expertise in how to evolve complex, multi-service systems. Focusing on a 500-block area in Los Angeles as a proving ground, MCI is developing effective, sustainable strategies to build a community that supports strong, stable and nurturing families. To learn more about MCI, visit http://www.magnoliaplacela.org.