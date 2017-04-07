MediaSignage, Inc. (http://www.digitalsignage.com/), software and hardware provider for digital signage and digital kiosk solutions worldwide is excited to announce its timeline for release of its advanced mediaTOUCH software solution for interactive digital signage, touchscreen display and kiosk solutions. The mediaTOUCH software product introduces an entirely new set of active components targeting gesture, kiosk, touch and other interactive applications.

The new releases slated for next month will include advanced control components for more elaborate touch and interactive functionality allowing users to create experiences for brand awareness, employee engagement, safety and cost reductions.

The internal engineering team at MediaSignage, Inc. are currently working to refactor and reengineer the the company’s core products in the SignageStudio and SignagePlayer. In doing so, they are moving the processing to the GPU for dramatically increased overall performance. As a result, user experiences are now greatly enhanced as applications run as smoothly as any Android or iOS application on a phone or tablet. The newly-slated release at the end of April will include advanced and functional applications made to be deployed into mobile devices and large-format multi-touch displays.

In addition, end users will now have the ability to utilize their own data and content assets for arranging and deploying advanced content. Furthermore, users will also have the ability to choose from hundreds of pre-configured touch templates for kiosk, tablet and other mobile devices. As a consequence, users will have the ability to launch and manage nearly any interactive format screen quickly and with ease.

The new mediaTOUCH release is slated to include the following key features:



Touch Cart component

Touch Checkbox component

Touch Slider component

Touch Radio button component

Touch Virtual Keyboard (Android / Windows) with custom keyboard builder

Touch Button component

Touch Numeric stepper component

Touch Switch component

Touch Text input component

Touch Carousel component

Touch RSS sliders

Touch JSON loader and a new resource viewer component

New and flexible event system

New live event socket system for new mobile to screen events (drag from mobile onto digital signage screen)

Integration between touch and proof of play analytics

New offset options to any timeline object

10+ touch themes

Enhanced GPU processing

And much more...

About MediaSignage, Inc.

DigitalSignage.com (MediaSignage, Inc.) is the world’s premier provider of both free and premium digital signage hardware and software solutions. With thousands of installed digital displays in over 120 countries, the firm provides some of the most advanced features for everything from wayfinding to digital menu boards. More information is available at http://www.digitalsignage.com/