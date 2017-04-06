The KEYPR Platform KEYPR's ability to enhance the guest experience by allowing our guests to skip the front desk using mobile check-in & keyless entry will go hand in hand with the guest experience our customers expect.

KEYPR®, a technology company whose cloud-based solution integrates the hospitality experience for guests, staff and management through mobile technology, announced today their partnership with Odawa Casino Resort in Petoskey, Michigan. The 300,000-sq. foot casino, which is owned and operated by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, will use the KEYPR platform to enhance the experience for both their hotel and casino guests.

The KEYPR platform provides a custom mobile guest app, in-room tablets, keyless entry and a back-office management system (GEMS) and offers hotels, casinos and residential properties opportunities to increase revenue, decrease overhead, access valuable data and delight guests. In addition to using the system at the 137-room hotel, the Odawa Group will utilize unique GEMS features to manage work orders and services on the casino floor.

“We are excited to bring this innovative technology to our Hotel & Casino," said Eric McLester, Odawa General Manager. "KEYPR's ability to enhance the guest experience by allowing our guests to skip the front desk using mobile check-in & mobile keyless entry will go hand in hand with the guest experience our customers have come to expect."

Beginning early Spring 2017, Odawa guests, staff and management will have access to this sophisticated mobile technology which will allow remote check-in, keyless entry, easy access to request and purchase hotel services and promotions as well as offer direct communication with staff.

“We are excited to partner with Odawa, our first casino,” said Nizar Allibhoy, KEYPR’s CEO. “The KEYPR platform offers multiple ROI benefits to casinos, we look forward to setting the Odawa team up for success.”

ABOUT KEYPR

KEYPR is a cloud-based guest experience and management solution for hotels and luxury residences. KEYPR delivers a personalized guest experience while creating new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies for hotels. Guests can access a directory of hotel services, including dining and entertainment through an in-room tablet or the KEYPR app and use their mobile phone as a key through Keyless Entry. Hotel operators and residence managers enjoy an integrated dashboard (GEMS) that gives them visibility into guest needs throughout their stay, the ability to offer targeted services, and the ease of monitoring operational KPIs across multiple properties. For more information, visit: http://www.keypr.com.

CONTACT

Megan Pope

Director of Marketing, KEYPR

megan(at)keypr.com

844-456-3977