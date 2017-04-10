ETA Honors Top Certification Administrators

ETA continually strives to make its exam testing sites easily accessible for examinees who wish to take our more than 80 different certification exams.

One of the ways that ETA International promotes excellence in electronics is through its certification programs. Each year, ETA recognizes the top Certification Administrators (CAs) for both the Certified Electronics Technicians (CET) and Fiber Optics certification programs. ETA honors all CA’s in memory of Master CET George Savage, who was one of very few to serve two terms as ETA’s Chairman. He received the very first Technician of the Year accolade and was responsible for having more new ETA members recruited than any other person.

In remembrance of him, ETA presents this year’s George Savage Certification Administrator award for CETs to Janet Higgins-Weston, of PRIDE Enterprises in Brandon, Florida.

As a Certified Workforce Development Professional at PRIDE, she is responsible for the establishment of certified training programs for inmate workers as well as developing opportunities for training, educational development and employability skills. She implemented Career Resource Centers at PRIDE’s manufacturing industries to provide resources for workers to develop job skills and successfully complete certificate, certification and computer-based training programs.

“In 2016, Janet’s efforts contributed to the issuance of 1,332 industry-recognized certifications at PRIDE. These certifications assisted end-of-sentence inmates with attaining post incarceration employment, said Remero C. Green, PRIDE Director of Mission Programs. “Furthermore, those certifications led to a PRIDE inmate job placement rate of 86%. This placement rate contributed to PRIDE having a 10% recidivism rate as compared to a national recidivism rate of 33%.”

The Fiber Optics Certification Administrator recipient of the George Savage Award is ETA’s Cabling Division Secretary/Treasurer Mark Kazes, FOI, FOSP, Light Brigade instructor, Bradford, Maine.

Kazes has been in the technology industry for over 25 years. He holds several certifications including ETA’s FOI (Fiber Optics Installer) and FOT-OSP (Fiber Optics Technician – Outside Plant), BICSI’s RCDD (Registered Communications Distribution Designer), OSP (Outside Plant Designer), RTPM (Registered Telecommunications Project Manager), Certified ICT Technician (Information Communications Technology) and Six Sigma (Green Belt Certified). Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom and has been with Light Brigade since 2015.

“Mark is a valued member of our instruction staff and continually receives excellent student reviews. This dedication to preparing our students for their work and their ETA certification exams, makes this top administrator award especially fitting,” said Lee Kellett, general manager of Light Brigade.

ETA continually strives to make its exam testing sites easily accessible for examinees who wish to take our more than 80 different certification exams. ETA currently has over 1,600 exam administrators at college electronics programs, community colleges, trade schools, military bases and vocational-technical schools throughout the world.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications plus nearly 40,000 FCC license exams. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and portable worldwide, thus traveling with the individual, regardless of employment or status change. ETA certifications measure and validate competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

About PRIDE Enterprises – PRIDE is a nationally-recognized inmate training company operating in correctional institutions throughout the state of Florida. PRIDE operates 41 training centers providing work and training to inmates in 21 state correctional facilities. PRIDE not only self-funds and operates inmate work programs, but offers post-incarceration job placement and support services.

About Light Brigade - Light Brigade provides fiber optic training and certification, including hands-on courses, instructional DVDs and online training as well as customized fiber optic training materials for specific industries or subject matter. Light Brigade has trained tens of thousands of individuals and helped them gain fiber optic design, installation and maintenance knowledge and skills, leading to high-paying jobs.

