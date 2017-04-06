Robert Magana, CraneWorks Bakersfield Branch Manager CraneWorks may be new to the Bakersfield market, but when you consider the backgrounds of Robert Magana and his team of experts, we actually boast nearly 40 years of Bakersfield crane experience.

CraneWorks, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of its newest sales and service center, opening today at 10960 S. Enos Lane in Bakersfield, California. The new Bakersfield office is CraneWorks’ seventh in North America and second in California (with the first located near San Diego).

Conveniently located a short distance from Bakersfield’s oilfields, CraneWorks offers a range of Terex and Manitex lifting equipment perfectly suited to the oil and gas industry. The company also sells injector/BOP trailers, wireline grease injection units, BOP test pumps and CraneWorks’ own line of custom frac iron trailers. In addition to oil and gas equipment, CraneWorks offers products geared toward a variety of industries including general construction, steel erection, utilities and more.

Leading the company’s expansion into the Bakersfield market will be Robert Magana, a crane industry veteran who brings more than a decade of expertise to the role. Joining Robert in the new Bakersfield office will be Parts Manager Larry Lightner, who has over 20 years of crane industry experience, and Service Manager Kevin King, one of the industry’s top-rated crane technicians.

“Beyond Robert Magana’s wealth of crane experience, he brings an additional 16 years in the automotive world to the role, making him a natural fit for the job,” said Keith Ayers, CEO of CraneWorks. “CraneWorks may be new to the market, but when you consider the backgrounds of Robert and his team of experts, we actually boast nearly 40 years of Bakersfield crane experience.”

Leaders at multiple area companies are excited about CraneWorks’ new Bakersfield shop. “Over the years, we’ve purchased several cranes from CraneWorks’ San Diego location and were blown away by their knowledgeable employees, attention to detail and customer service,” said Rick Owen, Fleet Manager at Trench Shoring Company. “Now that the company has a shop here in Bakersfield, it will be even more convenient for us to take advantage of the company’s parts and service departments.”

