Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCU) announces the appointment of Darrin D’Agostino, DO, MPH, MBA, to the position of executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice president for Health Affairs.

D’Agostino comes to KCU from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, where he served as associate dean of Community Health and Innovation, and professor of medicine. He was also chairman of the Department of Medicine at UNT for eight years.

Prior to that, D’Agostino held positions as program director for the Osteopathic Internal Medicine Residency and director of Osteopathic Medical Education for both the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, Connecticut, and Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

“Dr. D’Agostino brings tremendous experience in teaching, clinical service and research, and we’re very pleased to have him join our team,” said Marc B. Hahn, DO, KCU president and CEO. “Offering proven leadership capabilities and a career-long commitment to community health, he’s an ideal fit to further KCU’s growth as a leading health sciences university and advance our mission of ‘improving the well-being of the communities we serve.’”

D’Agostino’s primary responsibilities at KCU include oversight of curriculum, increased development of graduate medical education, enhanced clinical outreach, and expansion of research within the College of Osteopathic Medicine for both the Kansas City and Joplin campuses.

“I’m proud to join KCU’s continuing tradition of excellence in medical education and look to become part of innovative team of faculty and staff focused on educating our osteopathic medical students for the future of health care,” said D’Agostino. “Preparing them for a model that focuses on value of care delivered — not volume of patients seen — and an emphasis on population health will be paramount to ensuring their success and the safety and health of our communities.”

D’Agostino earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from New York Institute of Technology, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas, Dallas, a Master of Public Health from the University of Connecticut, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Union College.

He has served in leadership and committee positions on the local, regional and national levels and has led a number of community health and clinical outreach initiatives. His research has focused on issues of health equity within minority populations.

