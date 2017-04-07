PremiumMedia360, the industry’s leader in cloud-based data reformatting software, has introduced Artificial Intelligence into its TV Media Data Hub. This new A.I. capability standardizes the network data, corrects all errors, and automatically adds any incomplete or missing data.

"It’s no secret that the TV Media industry’s lack of data standardization leads to the agencies receiving incomplete and error prone data," says John Bowser, CEO of PremiumMedia360. He estimates that media buyers and advertising agencies collectively spend millions of dollars each month trying to fix these problems.

PremiumMedia360’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence system mimics the human decision process, first by detecting the problems and errors found in incomplete and non-standardized media data, and then by automatically correcting the specific issues of each data set. This process enables fast, seamless data uploads into an Agency’s legacy software platform.

The PM360 Media Assignment Tool reasons out the possible solutions with logic rules and applies the solution. It then memorizes that solution so that the same problem is no longer an issue in all future data communications. The Media Assignment Tool completes these tasks in seconds to give agencies fast and accurate data and eliminate the current labor-intensive process. The end result is that Network and Agency systems get to know each other, understanding each individual company’s unique data language, and begin communicating in a seamless manner.

PremiumMedia360 will be demonstrating this latest A.I. tool at the upcoming Response Expo show in San Diego, California on April 26th and 27th.

About PremiumMedia360

Since its founding in 2012, PremiumMedia360 has focused on providing seamless 2-way data connectivity between advertising agencies and their media company partners. Reformatting and automating the data flow of over one billion dollars in TV Media sales today, the company is dedicated to data security and data management best practices.