MainSpring, Inc. Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named MainSpring, Inc. to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

“While organizations are bombarded with solutions that change seemingly daily, our approach has remained the same,” said MainSpring Vice President of Strategy and Consulting Ray Steen. “We value time, so we look at IT costs and results differently. As a result, we expect more out of IT. This approach to working with small to medium-sized businesses, nonprofits and associations has led us to being recognized as a difference-maker in the community. That’s the best compliment we can get as an IT strategy and consulting firm.”

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most innovative and forward-thinking of these key organizations.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

This marks the third time MainSpring has earned this honor.

About MainSpring

MainSpring, Inc. is an IT strategy and consulting firm that arms organizations with the strategy, tools and resources to impact their mission.

Founded in 1993, MainSpring is headquartered in Frederick, Md., with offices in Towson, Md., Florida, Ohio, Washington and Wisconsin. The firm supports a wide range of clients including businesses, nonprofits and government agencies such as the Department of Defense.