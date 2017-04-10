Memoir on Rebel Catholic Priest’s Mission to Rebuild a City

With over 50 years of service to the community, Monsignor William J. Linder presents his memoir “Out of the Ashes Came Hope,” which details his experiences as a rebel of the Catholic Church who worked tirelessly and founded New Community Corporation following the 1967 summer riots in Newark, New Jersey.

The book is an inspiring and timely memoir that illuminates the work of Monsignor Linder and the remarkable mission of New Community to help residents of inner cities improve the quality of their lives to reflect individual God-given dignity and personal achievement.

“There is no other book on the market that explains the backstory of how New Community was founded,” said Monsignor Linder. “With so many issues dividing our country today, I want to remind people that we must work together and not be marginalized.”

In the early 1960s, Monsignor Linder was assigned to Queen of Angels, an all-black parish in Newark. During this time, he became a witness and dynamic participant in the growing Civil Rights Movement.

“The Newark summer riots in 1967 represented a significant turning point,” said Monsignor Linder. “Indeed, it was out of the ashes that the residents stood together and went through the long process of urban renewal to improve their standard of living in the community.”

It has been 50 years since the rebellion of 1967 tore through Newark’s Central Ward in response to years of racially targeted discrimination, economic disinvestment, political disenfranchisement, and police brutality—issues that resonate in today’s political climate. But while New Community was born in 1968 from the ashes of racism, poverty, and despair, its essence was deeply rooted in the strength, resolve and dedication of men and women, Newark residents, to help themselves improve the quality of their individual lives and their community—a dedication to create a more just “new community” for everyone.

This is the dramatic narrative that is captured in the memoir of Monsignor Linder, a visionary leader who sparred with politicians and powerful leaders to fight for the dignity of inner city residents. It’s also the story that’s being celebrated as New Community kicks off its 50th anniversary on April 6, 2017, with a yearlong series of commemorative events that will lead up to the corporation’s 50th anniversary gala in 2018. New Community is one of the largest, most comprehensive not-for-profit community development corporations in the United States.

As a multifaceted memoir showing the power of faith, community, and social transformation during turbulent times, “Out of the Ashes Came Hope” is a work of major relevance now more than ever in the United States.

“Out of the Ashes Came Hope”

By Monsignor William J. Linder

ISBN: 978-1-48083-683-9 (hardcover); 978-1-48083-684-6 (softcover);

978-1-48083-685-3 (eBook)

Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Archway Publishing

About the author

Monsignor William J. Linder retired from active ministry in the priesthood in Newark in 2012 after serving residents there for more than 50 years. He holds a master's degree and PhD in sociology from Fordham University, and he is a renowned expert in the field of economic and community development. His mission is to help residents of inner cities improve the quality of their lives to reflect individual God-given dignity and personal achievement.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Bryan Beach

480-998-2600 x 510

bbeach(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Kalin Batts

480-998-2600 x 524

kalinbatts(at)lavidge(dot)com