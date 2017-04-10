Webinar: Enriching Applications with Embedded Analytical Horsepower

Register for the webinar, “Tailor-Made Insight: Enriching Applications with Embedded Analytical Horsepower,” coming Thursday, April 27 from 2-3 p.m. (ET). Embedded BI is fast becoming mission critical for today’s leading software providers.

Izenda and Aberdeen Group announced today that they will host an interactive webinar, “Tailor-Made Insight: Enriching Applications with Embedded Analytical Horsepower,” on Thursday, April 27 from 2-3 p.m. (ET). Speakers will include Chuck Demaree, CTO of Access, and Michael Lock, vice president of Aberdeen Research and an acknowledged embedded business intelligence (BI) expert.

Software product teams need to create powerful business tools that end users find easy to use. Embedded BI is fast becoming mission critical for today’s leading software providers. In fact, according to Aberdeen Group, embedded analytics leaders are three and half times more likely to see an increase in revenue greater than 20 percent.

Demaree and Lock will lead the webinar sharing their perspective on the value embedded BI brings to application developers and ultimately end users. They will review:



How user expectations for relevant analytical capabilities have changed

How companies leverage embedded BI to drive greater adoption and engagement

Key strategies for delivering tailor-made embedded BI

What results – from increased deal sizes to customer growth – embedded BI can deliver

Key considerations when evaluating embedded solutions

