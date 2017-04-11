Dean Johnson’s new book How The Years Passed By ($24.99, paperback, 9781545600016; $9.99, eBook, 9781545600023) shares how through a series of interconnected events, with stories and over 300 photographs, how the author achieved success in life, in love, in business and in the sport he loves by following and yielding intuitively to what he believes were divinely-inspired events. Woven through an autobiographical theme with a spiritual message, the author reveals how, by simply trying every day to leave the world a bit better than he found it, regardless of where he started, by living one day at a time with a purpose, he believes nearly anyone can find the formula to a long and happy life.

Johnson says, “This book is about how someone with very humble beginnings, with little or no talent, who struggled to make it through high school, established a million dollar business which he operated for more than 40 years. I support and share my stories with specific examples of valuable lessons I learned along the way and about how I avoided pitfalls which I believe bordered on life and death situations – and how I overcame serious challenges in both my private and business life.”

Dean Johnson owned and operated a successful advertising agency for more than 40 years, published six books on the history of table tennis and is a 2015 inductee into the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame. Real credentials, he believes, have more to do with raising 3 beautiful children and genuinely working hard in his business to create win-win situations which generate profit for his customers and which usually assure profits for himself.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order How The Years Passed By through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore, http://www.amazon.com, and http://www.barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact: Dean Johnson

Email: djab2b(at)aol(dot)com