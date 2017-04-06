Unbelievable VoIP Products Launched as part of Elaborate April Fool's Day Prank These products are a reflection of the cohesion between our teams, the input we constantly receive from our customers, and a healthy dose of our own personality.

VirtualPBX has made a habit of delivering VoIP products and networking services that are met with wild reviews. Recently, however, the hosted telecommunications firm introduced a new line of proprietary VoIP hardware products that were more outrageous than usual. Mostly, it seems, due to the fact that they were all entirely made up. As an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank the company teased, launched, and now has come clean on the details behind a truly unbelievable line of new products.

“Because we’ve aligned our product, engineering, and marketing calendars so well, we’ve identified times of the year when we have the freedom to get a little creative,” said Rachel Anderson, VirtualPBX’s VP of Design and Marketing.

The creativity of the team involved shines bright with products that, while completely fictitious, mirror the functionality of some of the company’s most popular features. Additionally, some of the decision to build these joke products came from the collaboration VirtualPBX has with their customers via their interactive VirtualPBX Product Road Map on Trello.

Being able to marry the features of desktop VoIP phones to VoIP services has been a challenge for some companies in the past, which is what made the “Tin Cup Phone 5000” (aka, the TCP-5k) such a silly way to highlight the need for a functioning intra-office intercom system. Also, the “Aero One” call transfer system was a simple paper airplane, but it riffed on the importance of an advanced call transfer system like the one that Dash VoIP users rely on. Other features like Follow Me Calling, ACD Queues, and Teleconferencing were also lampooned as part of the Unbelievable Product Launch.

“We’re fortunate to be an organization that is in lockstep to the point that we can execute product launches, real or whimsical, in an efficient and repeatable fashion,” Anderson added. “These products are a reflection of the cohesion between our teams, the input we constantly receive from our customers, and a healthy dose of our own personality.”

Known for launching some of the most heralded products in telecom over the past two years, VirtualPBX employed similar go-to-market tactics to introduce these inane devices. The company’s April Fool’s Day prank leveraged many of the same processes that are typically reserved for introductions like Dash or the brand-agnostic VoIP Clear Fix Service, but the likelihood they will garner the same type of industry praise remains to be seen.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX was founded in San Francisco in 1997 and brought some of the first commercially available hosted PBX service to market for small business owners. Born from the advent of the hosted telecom industry and driven by the innovative vision of its founders, VirtualPBX continues to deliver leading edge telephony products for business. Backed by award-winning, local, in-house support teams, VirtualPBX offers an array of services including disaster recovery, network monitoring and optimization, and professional system management.

