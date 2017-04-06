ROUSH Performance Launches into the 2017 NMRA Drag Racing Season

Stephanie Davies Piloting ROUSH Fox “The ROUSH Fox performed well in Florida, and while it’s a new build that I am still adjusting to, we think the potential is there for it to be a strong competitor in the 2017 season,” said Davies.

ROUSH Performance is pleased to announce its involvement in the National Mustang Racers Association (NMRA) drag racing series for the 2017 season. ROUSH Performance is continuing to sponsor the ROUSH Super Stang class, offering contingency in ROUSH Super Stang, Coyote Modified, and Truck and Lightning, and is partnering with Brenspeed to sponsor racers Stephanie Davies and Kent Nine for the second season in a row.

Davies will again be piloting the ROUSHcharged Coyote-swapped 1992 Mustang dubbed “ROUSH Fox” in the Race Pages Ford Muscle class. The Foxbody Mustang was built last year in-house at ROUSH Performance and at Brenspeed, and made its competition debut at Bowling Green at the close of the 2016 season. The Fox features a 2012 5.0L V8 Coyote engine from Ford Performance, topped with a ROUSH 2.3L TVS Phase 2 Supercharger producing 625 horsepower. Davies did well in her rookie season last year, with several top 3 qualifying positions, and a fourth-place overall finish for the season. She qualified in first place at the first race in Bradenton, Florida, in March of this year, and is currently in fifth place in points.

“The ROUSH Fox performed well in Florida, and while it’s a new build that I am still adjusting to, we think the potential is there for it to be a strong competitor in the 2017 season,” said Davies. “We have a great team, and we plan to do big things.”

Nine is continuing to compete in Brent White’s 2016 ROUSH Stage 3 Mustang, putting the pedal to the metal in the ROUSH Super Stang class. The RS3 features a ROUSH Phase 2 Supercharger. At the first race in Bradenton, Florida, in March, Nine took the first-place finish, earning him the number one spot in points.

“ROUSH Performance is looking forward to continuing our involvement with NMRA again this season,” said Nic Shafer, VP of Marketing at ROUSH Performance. “Our partnership with Brenspeed has produced great results so far, and we're excited to watch it evolve this year.”

Along with sponsoring its own racers, ROUSH’s NMRA Contingency program pays winners and runners-up in ROUSH Super Stang, Coyote Modified, and Truck and Lightning, who compete in vehicles featuring ROUSH Superchargers, Exhausts, and/or Cold Air Intakes.

ROUSH is also once again sponsoring the ROUSH Super Stang class, which is designed for mild to medium modified S197 and S550-bodied vehicles powered by Ford modular OEM 4.6L, Coyote, 5.4L V8, V6, and EcoBoost engines only. The Super Stang class is contested in a dial-your-own-elapsed-time format, with dial-in chosen prior to the first round of eliminations. It operates on an NHRA Sportsman ladder with a Pro .500 tree.